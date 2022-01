With modern electric cars dubbed "computers on wheels," reports on successfully hacking them to take over control were only a matter of time. When those reports refer to the world's most valuable car company, Tesla, it becomes all the more interesting how the hacker has achieved access to an EV belonging to someone else. The issue then becomes even more troubling given the fact that the breach was achieved by a 19-year-old "IT Security Specialist & Hacker." David Colombo claims they managed to virtually break into 25 Tesla cars in 13 countries and gain control over some of their functions via a third-party vulnerability. What was he able to with the Teslas then?

