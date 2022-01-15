Bill Ward’s Biggest Black Sabbath Regret

Pokimane has had a bizarre rise to fame, eventually landing herself at the top of the streaming world. However, fans eventually came to love her because — even though she may seem perfect at first glance — she can also be quite relatable and human. Pokimane recently took some time to reflect on her streaming career while speaking to her fans, and revealed that although she's incredibly proud of how far she's come, she still has some regrets about her time on Twitch.

