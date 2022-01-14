Bucs UK Podcast: Playoffs Beckon…

Editor’s note: Conyngham native and former Hazleton Area High School athlete Chris Grimm is in his fourth season as a Premium Member Relations Associate with the Super Bowl champion-Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the main point of contact for the team’s season pass members, he’s responsible for building relationships with his clients to make sure they enjoy their experience and get them to renew their season passes. He has agreed to write periodic articles on his playoff experiences as the Buccaneers chase their second straight NFL title.
