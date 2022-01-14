Bucs UK Podcast: Playoffs Beckon…

Even though they are alive in the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still working out free agents. They had a veteran wide receiver in on Wednesday. The Bucs worked out former Houston Texans and New York Jets wideout Vyncint Smith this week. Smith appeared in two games with New York this year and seven in 2020. His best season as a pro was 2019, when he caught 17 passes for 225 yards for Gang Green.

