Among the many great movies that take place during parties, the definitive crown jewel of the bunch would have to be the aptly titled House Party, directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Reginald Hudlin and starring hip-hop duo Kid ’N Play. The people at HBO Max seem to agree with the acclaim, which must be why they are developing a reimagining of the classic 1990 cult comedy for a new generation - namely, the streaming generation. Speaking of streaming, let’s start off our list of all the essential, confirmed facts there are to know about the House Party remake so far, with a reminder of where you will be able to find it upon release.

