A Virginia teenage girl faces serious charges after allegedly lighting her classmate’s hair on fire. The 13-year-old burn victim’s mother says he “mentally is broken.”. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the episode happened at John Rolfe Middle School in Henrico. According to the unidentified mother, who wants to protect her son’s privacy, the young boy’s classmate allegedly lit his hair on fire while his class was eating lunch in the classroom due to mandated COVID-19 protocols. When the boy went to throw his lunch tray away, the female classmate trailed behind him and pulled out a lighter, WWBT reports.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO