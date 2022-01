Think of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 as the spiritual successor to the original Type 1 Beetle, but with an emissions-free twist. The base version of Volkswagen's first electric car even has its single electric motor mounted in the rear; all-wheel drive is optional, though, and opting for that puts a second motor in the front. Driving range is decent at up to 260 miles per charge and with DC fast-charging, the battery can be replenished quickly via public charging stations. While it lacks the driving verve that we appreciate in other VW models, the ID.4's interior is quiet and relaxed when cruising. The ID.4's almost entirely digital dashboard gives the interior a high-tech aesthetic, but it takes some getting used to, particularly the infotainment system that features quirks that may frustrate some users.

