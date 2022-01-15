ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single page from Spider-Man comic book sells for more than $3 million - see the artwork

By Johnny Lopez
 3 days ago

Someone dropped a ridiculous amount of money for a single page from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book.

Artwork by Mike Zeck on page 25 from Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars No. 8” sold for a record $3.36 million at auction, according to the Associated Press .

The reason for the exorbitant price tag is the page features the first appearance of Spider-Man’s black costume.

The black costume was later revealed to be an alien symbiote with a mind of its own. After being rejected by Spider-Man, it joined with another character to become the antihero Venom. Venom was an instant hit, and has since inspired two blockbuster movies starring Tom Hardy.

“Live bidding opened at $330,000, but it quickly became clear several bidders coveted Mike Zeck's artwork as it soared past the million-dollar mark,” Heritage Auctions said in a press release . “When it hit its final price, shattering all previous comic art records, the auction gallery erupted with cheers.”

Photo credit Heritage Auctions, HA.com

The staggering sale makes it “the world's most valuable page of original comic book artwork.”

The identity of the Spidey fan with the really deep pockets was not identified.

The auction house noted that page 24 from the same comic book also sold, but for a more modest $288,000. What a bargain!

"We could not be happier, especially for our consignor, who bought the art in the late 1980s and treasured these pages ever since," says Joe Mannarino, Heritage Auctions' New York Director of Comics & Comic Art. "Today's results prove what we've long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas."

The comic book sale also proves the hunger for all things Spider-Man is showing no signs of slowing down.

On the big screen, “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ,” the latest film in the superhero franchise, is set to surpass $700 million at the box office this weekend, according to Variety.

It’s Peter Parker’s world and we’re just living in it!

KYW Newsradio's Andre Bennett contributed to this story.

