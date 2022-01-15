Transfer RB Deondre Jackson not expected at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back is no longer expected part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and his future with the program is in doubt.

The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU this spring, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, due to an academic snag.

NCAA rules prohibit NU staffers from commenting on recruits until they have signed a National Letter of Intent or are formally part of the program.

Jackson on Saturday tweeted, "Lol forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me I am committed & will be playing at Nebraska! Thanks"

If he is not able to attend NU this semester -- class beings Tuesday -- perhaps he could be in better position to make the move following the spring semester and get to campus over the summer. That would require several elements -- academic standing and roster space among them -- lining up again as they had initially appeared to this winter for Jackson and Nebraska.

Rivals first reported that Jackson would no longer attend Nebraska this spring.

Huskers land Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson

Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, found himself down the depth chart for the Aggies as a redshirt freshman and appeared in just four games, carrying one time for minus-2 yards. That came a year after he carried twice for 15 in his lone game action of 2020.

Nebraska, as it happens, finalized the hire of its running backs coach, Bryan Applewhite, on Friday.

NU fiscal 2021 financial report shows $41.5 million revenue drop, driven by empty stadium in 2020

Nebraska carried six scholarship running backs last year and has five scholarship running backs on its roster at this point. The Huskers are also hosting a top junior college running back this weekend in Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute). Grant, who graduated from NMMI recently, rushed for more than 1,700 yards this fall and helped the school to a juco national championship.

That could give Grant the inside track to being the final piece to the puzzle for now for the Huskers. Grant told the Journal Star this week that he was also considering taking visits to USC and Florida Atlantic, but a decision on a school would come quickly following this weekend if he's going to be enrolled for spring semester.

Check back for updates to this story