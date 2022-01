On the heels of yet another frustrating pair of games — an epic collapse against Stanford and a solid-if-unspectacular win over Cal — I can say that when it comes to the Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team, two things can be true at the same time: They are every bit as talented as we thought they were, and also they’re not as good as we hoped they would be.

