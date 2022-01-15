Spaceship Earth Celebrates EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with New Lighting and The Muppets Singing Rainbow Connection

Returning Events Include the Disney Legends Awards, Mousequerade Costume Contest, and Much More; D23 Gold Members Receive Special Discounts. BURBANK, Calif. – January 13, 2022 – Tickets for D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa go on sale at 12 p.m. PT, Thursday, January 20 with an exclusive presale for Visa cardholders who are also D23 Members starting on January 19, at 10 a.m. PT. “The Ultimate Disney Fan Event,” hosted by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center September 9th through the 11th, celebrating the magic and excitement of Disney entertainment past, present, and future and kicking off Disney100, the centennial celebration of The Walt Disney Company. All of Disney’s wonderful worlds—including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars—will unite under one roof to showcase what’s new and what’s on the horizon from Disney theme parks, streaming, television, music, products, and films. Complete details are available at D23Expo.com.

