Spaceship Earth Celebrates EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with New Lighting and The Muppets Singing Rainbow Connection

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicks off this weekend at Walt Disney World Resort, Spaceship Earth is debuting a new lighting scheme to celebrate the festival. This new look is full of color, in fact, it has all the...

piratesandprincesses.net

Figment Popcorn Bucket Coming For EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be running from January 14 through February 21, 2022 and now we have a look at the amazing popcorn bucket coming to the event. Disney announced this on their TikTok and the song is stupid and annoying but the bucket is adorable!
MUSIC
disneydining.com

FIRST LOOK: It’s Opening Day at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts!

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts has finally begun!. The annual art- and cuisine-inspired festival at EPCOT rushed in through the doors just as the last remnants of the International Festival of the Holidays were cleared from the grounds at EPCOT, and our team was on the ground as well to capture the first few hours of the bright and lively event that kicked off today and runs through February 21.
LIFESTYLE
orlandomagazine.com

Celebrate the Arts at EPCOT

The new year brings with it a new slate of festivals to Walt Disney World, and first up is the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, beginning January 14 and running through February 21, allowing for five weeks of feasting on this cornucopia of visual, performing and culinary arts. For...
FESTIVAL
WDW Prep School

2022 Epcot International Festival of the Arts Menus Are Here

The 2022 Epcot International Festival of the Arts menus are finally here. There are some returning items, along with brand new offerings. The festival celebrating culinary, visual, and performing arts begins on Jan. 14, 2022 and runs through Feb. 21, 2022. There are a total of 15 Food Studios, with...
FESTIVAL
kennythepirate.com

New Breathtaking Light Display for the Festival of Arts

The Festival of Arts is off to a great start on opening day. Now, Guests can enjoy a breathtaking light display at EPCOT even after the sun sets. Check out this first look of the display. Festival of Arts. The International Festival of the Arts at EPCOT begins today, January...
LIFESTYLE
