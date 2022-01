Charleston, S.C. – Charleston Men's Basketball lost to UNC Wilmington, 86-78, on Monday night at TD Arena. The Cougars drop to 9-6 on the campaign and 1-2 in CAA action. Monday's battle featured yet another tight affair for CofC, marking the sixth straight game for the Cougars decided by single digits. UNCW and Charleston shot efficiently from the field, boasting a 48.5 percent clip and 52.7 percent clip, respectively. The Seahawks forced 18 Charleston turnovers and poured in 21 points off those miscues to seize an edge and ward off a CofC comeback down the stretch.

