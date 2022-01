Kansas basketball survived a tough road test against the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday night, taking a 67-64 win to move to 4-1 and remain in first place of the Big 12. It was a game of runs, and both teams were close in time with the lead. KU had a nearly 3-minute advantage in that category and recovered from a 20-4 run by Oklahoma in the second half that ended at the 9:13 mark. Both teams were tied before Christian Braun hit a dagger 3-pointer with 13 seconds on the game clock. Jalen Wilson led the way in the scoring column for the second straight game, finishing with 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Braun followed with 15 points, including the final minute 3 and two free throws to seal the deal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO