In 2020, the world changed with the advent of COVID-19. Economies around the world ground to a halt as populations quarantined to stave off the spread of a virus that, at the time, was poorly understood. While we’re used to hearing the stories of adults during this time, children are often left out of the conversation. The Laconia Daily Sun’s Voices project looks to bring young people into the conversation by letting students speak freely on their experience and perspectives of growing up and learning in a disrupted world. Voices will consist of articles, an event at The CAKE Theatre this spring, as well as the potential for one-on-one, in-depth interviews with students.

LACONIA, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO