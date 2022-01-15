ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White Legacy and Challenge

apr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, I had parents who instilled in me a love for animals, especially pets. So it’s no surprise that I care deeply for the four-footed furry friends that are part of my life. The same was true of Betty White, an actress and celebrity that was much...

www.apr.org

The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
Radar Online.com

Betty White: The Last Photo Revealed — Frail, Gaunt Yet Smiling Days Before Death

Betty White kept her smile until the very end. The 99-year-old actress looked frail but happy days before her unexpected death. The Golden Girls star's assistant, Kiersten, posted the last known photo taken of the actress in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday. Sharing the shot on Monday, Kiersten revealed the photo was snapped on December 20. As Radar reported, Betty died on December 31.
CBS LA

Los Angeles Zoo Association Flooded With $70,000 In Donations On Betty White’s Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 1,700 donations poured in from across the country and the globe and raised $70,389 to honor beloved actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, benefiting the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, was one of White’s favorite charities during her lifetime, and officials say they were blown away by her fans answering the call to meet the #BettyWhite Challenge on social media. “Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said in a statement. White died on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
StyleCaster

Betty White’s Assistant Just Shared the Last Known Photo of Her 11 Days Before Her Death

Always be remembered. Betty White‘s last photo before her death was posted by her assistant on what would’ve been her 100th birthday. White‘s assistant, Kiersten, took to the late actress’ Facebook account on January 27, 2022—her 100th birthday—to post a photo of the Golden Girls alum taken 11 days before her death on December 31, 2021. The picture, which was taken on December 20, 2021, showed White in red lipstick as she sat on a chair in a green patterned silk blouse, a light green top and white pants. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted...
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
Deadline

Betty White Tributes, Screenings & Charity Challenges Mark TV Icon’s 100th Birthday

Refresh for updates… On what would have been her 100th birthday, the beloved TV legend Betty White is being remembered with online tributes, special screenings and animal charity challenges. The Cincinnati Zoo even named a newborn penguin in her honor, calling the blue penguin chick “Rose” after White’s Golden Girls character. “We think Betty would approve,” the Zoo tweeted. In fact, animal rights and charities are a common theme in the White tributes, honoring the actress’ longtime championing of the cause. “In honor of the late, great Betty White,” tweeted actress Bernadette Peters, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating...
Ok Magazine

Court Documents Reveal Betty White Took Care Of Late Husband Allen Ludden’s Three Children Long After His Death

Hollywood icon Betty White made sure the ones she loved most were taken care of. Prior to Allen Ludden losing his battle with cancer in 1981 at the age of 63, the late game show host amended his will, with him leaving everything he had to White and his kids from a previous marriage. Following some turn of events, White took it upon herself to make sure her late husband's children were taken care of.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Animal Shelters, At Or Near Capacity, Hope Betty White Challenge Leads To Forever Homes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not only Betty White’s body of work that is living on, so too is her advocacy for animals. In fact, a new challenge inspired by her is sweeping the internet and it has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of many animals. Happy Birthday Betty White ❤️ In honor of this pioneering animal activist's 100th birthday, take the #BettyWhiteChallenge! Donate $5 to an animal rescue/shelter — like ACCT, the Philly region’s largest animal care & control service provider! 🐾 https://t.co/P00p7cccbU pic.twitter.com/pp1ZUedJjd — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) January 17, 2022 White will always be known for her award-winning comedic...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
