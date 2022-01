Adam Idah claimed Norwich are “really confident as a club” after their 2-1 victory over Everton lifted them off the foot of the Premier League table.Norwich struck twice in quick succession as an own goal from Michael Keane and a poke home by Idah put the home side on course for a coveted victory.Richarlison pulled one back for the visitors shortly after coming on with a perfectly-timed overhead bicycle kick but it was not enough for the Toffees to get something out of the game.Idah told the club website: “We’re really confident as a club. We believe that we’re good...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO