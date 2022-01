Here’s a headline that should be featured in every major newspaper in America: ‘Republican party members and the ex-president organized a coup to overthrow the election of 2020.’ Not since the British attempted to demolish the Capitol in the War of 1812 has there been such an attempt. Only this time the perpetrators came from within our own government. And this time from the party that saved our Union from secessionists who wanted to preserve slavery.

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO