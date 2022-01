The Country Music Made Me podcast grew to new heights in 2021 as they welcomed some of the biggest names in Country Music with guests Michael Ray, Chase Rice, Scotty McCreery, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, LANCO, Parmalee, Lindsay Ell, Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox and many others. Showing no signs of slowing in 2022 and continuing to add big names to their resume, producer and host Brendan Osborne is excited to welcome music industry veteran Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band for the podcasts’ 100th episode. “During a time when artists have been unable to tour and share their music, we’re so excited to offer a one of a kind platform for them to share stories about not only their music but their musical journey,” says Osborne.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO