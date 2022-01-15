ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Beckham goes braless in a white satin shirt as she gives a glimpse into her signature makeup routine with tutorial

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She recently enjoyed a sun-soaked break in Miami with her family.

And Victoria Beckham showcased the results of her bronzed tan as she took to Instagram on Saturday.

The fashion designer, 47, put on a daring display as she went braless in a white satin shirt and left three buttons undone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKPK6_0dmoEERs00
Stunning: Victoria Beckham went braless in a white satin shirt as she gave a glimpse into her makeup signature routine with a tutorial on Instagram on Saturday

Posh took to social media to share the news of the product launch and gave followers and insight into how she created her look.

Victoria looked stunning in the series of videos as she talked her followers through her 'perfect olive smoky eye'.

The singer announced the release of the new Satin Kajal Liner as she said: 'Very exciting news to share with you ladies because today we are adding a brand new member to our Satin Kajal Liner collection.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483cB2_0dmoEERs00
New! Victoria looked stunning in the series of videos as she talked her followers through her 'perfect olive smoky eye', with her white satin shirt partially undone

Olive green! She went on to describe her favourite new colour and drew a line on her arm to showcase the stunning green to her followers

She went on to describe her favourite new colour and drew a line on her arm to showcase the stunning green to her followers.

Later in a video to her Story, Victoria gave a glimpse into her makeup routine as she went through the process.

Victoria began: 'Okay so what have I done to create my signature smoky eye?'

She continued to go into detail as she dotted the liner across her lash line and then buffed it out in to a subtle green smoke.

The WAG sang the products praises as she added: 'It's not going anywhere. It really is amazing, it's going to stay in place...that's how I do it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXvDp_0dmoEERs00
Tutorial: Later in a video to her Story, Victoria gave a glimpse into her makeup routine as she went through the process
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEkA8_0dmoEERs00
Her look: Victoria began: 'Okay so what have I done to create my signature smoky eye?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMOrR_0dmoEERs00
Process: She continued to go into detail as she dotted the liner across her lash line and then buffed it out in to a subtle green smoke

Victoria then posed up a storm as she pouted to display the finished product for her soft glowing makeup look.

Posh's post comes after her husband David faced criticism after he took to Instagram to share an image showing him kissing their daughter Harper, 10, on the lips.

The image saw the duo taking a walk in the park and sharing the tender moment, in a defiant stance from the sportsman, 46, who has faced criticism in the past over sharing images showing him kissing Harper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQNSz_0dmoEERs00
All done! Victoria then posed up a storm as she pouted to display the finished product for her soft glowing makeup look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pHXw_0dmoEERs00
Kiss: It comes after Posh's husband David took to Instagram to share an image showing him kissing their daughter Harper, 10, on the lips on Friday, that received backlash

David and Harper were wrapped up warm against the cold in a duo of images shared by the star, with the second showing them kissing on the lips.

As with previous comments from fans, followers took to the comments section to weigh in on the kissing shots, with some branding the images 'beautiful' and defending the star, while others insisted she was too old for the gesture.

Taking to the comments section, critics penned: 'She is a big girl now time for you to stop kissing her on the lips... Bad to kiss your daughter... ....comeee oooonnnn guys! Victoria tell this to not doing anymore... not good...

'b'cause ok ...father and daughter I undurstand love is ok,but to me this is not clear exaple for promote love,many ways have to promote love kiss daughter in mounth for me is bit freak ..sorry but that is my opinion (sic)'.

Despite the uncertainty from some, others were more encouraging of the gesture, with fans writing: 'Beautiful!! But wait for the ‘don’t kiss your child on the lips’ complete weirdo comments... shut up this is totally normal...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvxLu_0dmoEERs00
Close bond: The sweet image saw the duo taking a walk in the park and sharing the tender moment, in a defiant stance from the sportsman, 46, who has faced criticism in the past

NewsBreak
Celebrities
