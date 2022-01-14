ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A collection of craft breweries acquired by Monster (energy drinks)

By Kendall Jones
washingtonbeerblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Energy acquires one the nation’s largest craft brewers. Monster Energy, the energy drinks company, announced Thursday that it will acquire CANarchy, one of the nation’s largest craft beer producers. The deal is reportedly worth $330 million. CANarchy is one of the top 10 craft beer producers...

