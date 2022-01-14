A collection of craft breweries acquired by Monster (energy drinks)

Belching Beaver Brewery is celebrating 10 years in October and thought this was the perfect time to refresh its core lineup. The brewery has always prided itself on having a whimsical, fun brand, and the company wanted to make sure that was reflected in its labels. The inspiration for the direction of the new labels came from its No Worries IPA brand released in 2021. The label’s main focus is a beaver, lounging on an inner tube, surrounded by sharks, throwing up the shaka brah, drinking a beer. It has a center focal art piece that illustrates a story: When things aren’t going well, kick back, have a beer and try to remember it too will pass. Belching Beaver noted it wanted its new labels to showcase a unique art piece but also either focus on the flavors of the beer or tell a story of where the inspiration for the beer came from.

