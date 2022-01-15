ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia Detains Six More Suspected REvil Group Members

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Saturday remanded in custody for two months six more suspected members of the ransomware crime group REvil over illegal trafficking of funds, a day after Russia claimed it had dismantled the group at the request of...

Bank Info Security

Russia Charges 8 REvil Ransomware Suspects After Raids

Authorities in Russia have charged at least eight individuals with crimes tied to the REvil ransomware operation. REvil, aka Sodinokibi, has been one of the most notorious ransomware operations in recent years, amassing more than $200 million in illicit profits, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The group's victims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Russia arrests 14 accused of REvil ransomware attacks

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Russian intelligence arrested members of the so-called REvil ransomware group, which "ceased to exist," the government said Friday, after it dismantled it. Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, said it arrested 14 members of the ransomware gang acting upon information provided by the United States. The arrests were made at multiple locations across central Russia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRepublic

Russia arrests REvil ransomware gang members at request of US officials

Russia's Federal Security Service said that 14 people were arrested and millions in currency has been seized. More than a dozen members of the REvil ransomware group have been arrested courtesy of the Russian government. On Friday, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation announced a joint effort between it and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia that led to the arrest of 14 people associated with the infamous cybercrime group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cyberscoop.com

Russia's FSB announces sting against members of REvil cybercrime gang

The headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on March 23, 2021. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images) The Russian government said Friday that it raided multiple addresses tied to members of the REvil ransomware gang, making arrests and seizing hard cash, cryptocurrency, computers and cars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Verge

Russia’s FSB says it has taken down REvil hacker group at US request

Russia’s domestic security service, the FSB, has arrested numerous members of the REvil hacking group at the request of the US government, the FSB said on Friday. The move, which marks an unusual degree of cooperation between Russian and US agencies, comes amid increasingly aggressive Russian military activity on the Ukrainian border and tense diplomacy as the United States attempts to prevent armed conflict.
PUBLIC SAFETY
scmagazine.com

Russian authorities move to take down members of REvil, but what does it mean?

Reports began emerging early Friday morning that Russian law enforcement had conducted raids on members of the REvil ransomware gang, arresting 14 individuals and seizing millions of dollars in currency and other assets. “As a result of a complex of coordinated investigative and operational search activities, funds were seized at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
cryptopolitan.com

US query Russia to burst REvil hackers

US push Russian authorities to burst REvil hackers. FSB confiscate $5.5m in cash, crypto after the raid. REvil hackers are the latest criminals to feel the wrath of Russian authorities who conducted a major raid operation on the notorious ransomware gangs. On Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, announced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Metro International

Russia arrests, dismantles REvil hacking group at U.S. request – FSB

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has conducted a special operation against ransomware crime group REvil at the request of the United States and has detained and charged the group’s members, the FSB domestic intelligence service said on Friday. The hacker group sought by Washington has been dismantled and the United States...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Russia’s FSB Arrests REvil Players at US Request

The morning of January 14, 2022, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) issued a statement that announced the demise of the hacker group REvil. The FSB, in a joint effort with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) executed a successful takedown of individuals associated with REvil in a series of coordinated efforts. The FSB noted that their actions were made at the request of the United States who had “reported on the leader of the criminal community and his involvement in encroaching on the information resources of high-tech companies by introducing malicious software, encrypting information and extorting money for its decryption (ransomware).” The United States has been informed of the results of the Russian law enforcement effort.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechSpot

Russia says it has shut down notorious REvil ransomware group

What just happened? Russia’s FSB has arrested members of REvil, a ransomware group responsible for many cyberattacks across the US last year, including the Kaseya attack. Amid the arrest, the FSB seized millions of dollars in cash and assets. According to machine translation of the FSB’s announcement, the Russian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

War in Ukraine is 'just days away': Fears grow that Vladimir Putin may stage fake attacks on his own troops to justify Russian invasion as UK defence sources warn conflict is 'imminent'

War in Ukraine is 'inevitable' with a Russian invasion just days away, it was claimed last night. It came after President Vladimir Putin amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border, with intelligence sources suggesting he may launch a disguised attack on his own forces to justify going into Ukraine.
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Biden Plans U.N. Showdown if Russia Invades Ukraine

The Biden administration is planning for a high-profile public showdown with Russia at the United Nations Security Council if Moscow intervenes in Ukraine. There is little concrete the United States can do at the U.N. to compel Russia, which wields veto power in the Security Council, to stand down in Ukraine. But the Security Council, with its iconic horseshoe-shaped table and seats reserved for the world’s big powers, has provided a visually powerful set piece for some of modern history’s most dramatic geopolitical confrontations, from the Cuban missile crisis to the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
FOREIGN POLICY

