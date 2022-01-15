ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings will be Nathaniel Hackett's fourth head-coaching interview opportunity

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koW2H_0dmo5ZRx00

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will interview for a head-coaching opportunity with a fourth team this week and a second team from the NFC North.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Minnesota Vikings put in an interview request for Hackett, who is expected to speak with the team on Sunday.

Hackett has already completed interviews or will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. He is talking with teams during the Packers’ first-round bye in the playoffs.

Matt LaFleur’s offensive coordinator since 2019, Hackett is looking to take the final step on the coaching ladder and become a head coach for the first time.

The Vikings are attempting to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after Minnesota finished 8-9 and failed to make the postseason for the second straight season.

If hired by the Bears or Vikings, Hackett would face his old team at least twice a season.

Now 42, Hackett has been an offensive coordinator for the three different teams. His experience as an offensive mind and his work under LaFleur and with Aaron Rodgers are both attractive aspects of his candidacy.

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings First Head Coach Interview Belongs to a Familiar Coordinator

The process towards finding the Minnesota Vikings next head coach has officially gotten underway. While playoff football was going on, the front office was hard at work. They conducted their first interview of the hiring process, and that inaugural meeting was awarded to a coordinator that Minnesota has gotten used to seeing on opposing sidelines. The interview was given to current Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.
NFL
Pioneer Press

The Chicago Bears interview Nathaniel Hackett for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.

The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects. Nathaniel Hackett was scheduled to interview for the head coaching position Saturday. <mark class="hl_orange">Nathaniel Hackett</mark>. Age: 42. Title:...
NFL
FanSided

Vikings could steal a coveted Packers coach to replace Mike Zimmer

As the Minnesota Vikings try to replace head coach Mike Zimmer, they could find their answer from the staff of the rival Packers. On the heels of several disappointing seasons, the Minnesota Vikings decided to turn the page onto the next chapter of the organization by letting head coach Mike Zimmer go in addition to firing general manager Rick Spielman. Thus, the search has been on for the next head coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Nfl Network#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Tony Dungy Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

The San Francisco 49ers are a popular upset pick over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, is set to host No. 6 seed San Francisco at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are...
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Packers

The Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, with many fans and analysts picking Aaron Rodgers’ team as the clear favorite to make the Super Bowl. Don’t count Troy Aikman among that group, though. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst is...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Troy Aikman

The first NFC playoff game of 2022 is underway, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are underway on FOX. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are on the call for FOX. The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are hosting the No. 7 seed Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
GamingToday

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Odds: 2022 NFL Playoffs

NFL · Sat (1/22) @ 8:15pm ET — SF 49ers at GB Packers. The Green Bay Packers, betting favorites to win Super Bowl 2022, begin their playoff push next weekend at Lambeau Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers opened as 5.5-point chalk over their NFC rival at DraftKings, one of first sportsbooks in the betting market to post a number on this game. The spread dipped to -5 at DraftKings during the first few hours of wagering, while FanDuel was dealing -4.5.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy