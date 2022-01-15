ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Stephen Silas explains 'rare' ability of Alperen Sengun

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03d77K_0dmo1QeG00
AP Photo/Randall Benton

Houston Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun on Friday returned from a seven-game absence and produced nine points and four rebounds in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Sengun had been sidelined since Dec. 31 due to a right ankle injury. He had made steady progress during his recovery and was eventually lifted off of the Rockets’ injury report ahead of the Rockets’ contest on Friday versus the Kings.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas noticed that Sengun looked to be a bit out of rhythm during the contest but is confident the 16th pick can bounce back quickly.

(He) seemed just a little out of game rhythm. He got his post-ups and he was fine in there but as far as the game part of it, he just seemed a little bit out of game rhythm there but he’ll get there.

While Sengun may have been knocking off some rust, the 19-year-old was excited to be back on the court with his teammates. Despite missing seven games, Sengun felt good and did not experience any fatigue in his first game back.

“I felt really good,” Sengun said through a translator. “I didn’t feel like I was missing any conditioning because I worked very good with (assistant coach John) Lucas in that period. I didn’t feel like I was tired.”

Without Sengun, the Rockets went 2-5 in the seven games he missed. He has emerged as a key rotational player this season, averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 36 games. The team greatly missed his playmaking and ability to work in the pain.

Sengun was highly touted for his versatility on offense as a player that can create for himself and others. Silas on Friday explained what has impressed him the most about Sengun.

I would say it’s his maturity as a 19-year-old. He is 19 and from Turkey and doesn’t speak English that great but he is a poised, confident post-up threat as well as a good passer from the high post and the low post and the elbow. He makes the game easier for his teammates and that is rare for a 19-year-old.

Sengun has dazzled at times with his passing and ability to make plays on both ends of the floor. It is clear that he has made a tremendous impact in just his first season in the NBA with the Rockets and that should only continue the more he plays.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houstonrockets
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy