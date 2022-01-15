ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers vs. Nuggets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmvsX_0dmnwPPi00

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 6 p.m. PT and can be seen on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude.

Los Angeles (21-21) is looking to get back in the win column after dropping two straight games. Anthony Davis is nearing a return, but he won’t be available to contend with Nikola Jokic down low. LeBron James has scored at least 30 points in 11 of the last 12 games, so that needs to continue if the Lakers want a chance to win.

Denver (21-19) is right above L.A. in the standings despite being without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jokic has put up 25.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game and is a serious candidate for MVP. If he goes off, it’ll be extremely difficult for the Lakers to pull off a win and catch up in the race for a top seed.

Lakers at Nuggets notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Anthony Davis (MCL), Kendrick Nunn (knee); Questionable – Carmelo Anthony (back), Dwight Howard (knee); Probable – LeBron James (abdominal)

Nuggets: OUT – Jamal Murray (knee recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (spine), P.J. Dozier (knee), Vlatko Cancar (foot); Probable – Will Barton (neck)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Nuggets -4.5
  • Money line: Nuggets -175 / Lakers +140
  • Over-under: 224.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

Denver is No. 23 in the league in points per game (106.4) but No. 7 in points allowed (105.7). This all comes down to how the Lakers (No. 3 in points per game at 112.1) handle Jokic. If the Lakers try to trap or blitz him, Jokic can outwit defenders with his insane vision. On the other side, the Nuggets have length with Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green both being 6-foot-8, so the Lakers will need Trevor Ariza, Stanley Johnson and Carmelo Anthony (if available) to play at a high level.

Because the Lakers haven’t consistently beaten solid teams, this leans towards the Nuggets. Take the Nuggets minus-4.5, Nuggets minus-175 and the under 224.5.

Prediction: Nuggets 109, Lakers 104

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
CBS LA

LeBron James Apologizes To ‘Laker Nation’ After Blowout Loss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback. LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500. They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference. “#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday. The Lakers came into...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Nuggets Prediction#Nba Tv#Spectrum Sportsnet#Mvp#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Nuggets 4 5 Money
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Flexes With 4 Championships In The Front Of His TV Setup

Even in his year 19 in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in conversation to win the regular-season MVP. The King has insane longevity and can without a doubt go on to play for at least a few more seasons. Throughout his time in the NBA, James...
NBA
FanSided

Watch Russell Westbrook body Rudy Gobert with dunk of the year

Russell Westbrook may have his flaws, but he’s an incredibly dynamic athlete and Rudy Gobert found that out the hard way. The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t always been great this year and there’s been a fair bit of criticism lobbed in Russell Westbrook’s direction. Most of it’s been fair. The Lakers traded for Westbrook and they’ve expected him to play up to the MVP level that he was at in 2017. That hasn’t happened for much of this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former MSU basketball sharpshooter Bryn Forbes traded to Denver Nuggets

Bryn Forbes has carved himself a nice career as a role player in the NBA. Forbes spent the first majority, four years, of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. In his fifth season, he won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and elected to return to San Antonio in the offseason following the championship run. He will now be taking his role to the Denver Nuggets in hopes to aid them in a late-season push and playoff run.
NBA
The Big Lead

Five Lakers Trade Targets Who Could Salvage the Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily this season and are 22-22 through 44 games. The team's Big Three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis has not fit well together and the roster needs a major shakeup if Frank Vogel's squad plans to make any noise in the postseason. The problem is, the Lakers don't have a ton of assets other NBA teams would be excited out. Still, something could be worked out.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Donovan Mitchell enters league's concussion protocol

Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms after last night’s game against the Lakers. The contact came just before half time. Source: Twitter @NBASarah. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Sarah Todd @NBASarah. Donovan Mitchell sidelined with concussion symptoms https://t.co/2v3urJCX3N pic.twitter.com/oPm0CjcTK3 –...
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
FanSided

Watch Steven Adams act as Ja Morant’s bouncer during near-fight

Steven Adams is a large, physically imposing individual who is able to effortlessly lift other large, physically imposing individuals and move them out of the way. Steven Adams is a big dude. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, he’s a rather large guy. It’s not a surprise that he’s incredibly strong as well. And as it turns out, the 28-year-old center from New Zealand also appears to be pretty protective of his teammates. He doesn’t seem to like it when someone wants to fight one of his teammates.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy