Lakers vs. Nuggets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 6 p.m. PT and can be seen on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude.

Los Angeles (21-21) is looking to get back in the win column after dropping two straight games. Anthony Davis is nearing a return, but he won’t be available to contend with Nikola Jokic down low. LeBron James has scored at least 30 points in 11 of the last 12 games, so that needs to continue if the Lakers want a chance to win.

Denver (21-19) is right above L.A. in the standings despite being without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jokic has put up 25.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game and is a serious candidate for MVP. If he goes off, it’ll be extremely difficult for the Lakers to pull off a win and catch up in the race for a top seed.

Lakers at Nuggets notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Anthony Davis (MCL), Kendrick Nunn (knee); Questionable – Carmelo Anthony (back), Dwight Howard (knee); Probable – LeBron James (abdominal)

Nuggets: OUT – Jamal Murray (knee recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (spine), P.J. Dozier (knee), Vlatko Cancar (foot); Probable – Will Barton (neck)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Nuggets -4.5

Money line: Nuggets -175 / Lakers +140

Over-under: 224.5

Advice and prediction

Denver is No. 23 in the league in points per game (106.4) but No. 7 in points allowed (105.7). This all comes down to how the Lakers (No. 3 in points per game at 112.1) handle Jokic. If the Lakers try to trap or blitz him, Jokic can outwit defenders with his insane vision. On the other side, the Nuggets have length with Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green both being 6-foot-8, so the Lakers will need Trevor Ariza, Stanley Johnson and Carmelo Anthony (if available) to play at a high level.

Because the Lakers haven’t consistently beaten solid teams, this leans towards the Nuggets. Take the Nuggets minus-4.5, Nuggets minus-175 and the under 224.5.

Prediction: Nuggets 109, Lakers 104

