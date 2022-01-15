ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Child Reports Assault By Foster Mom

 3 days ago
A child claimed her foster mom assaulted her and a hit-and-run driver takes out electricity for dozens of homes. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Welfare Check

A concerned family member asked police to check on the welfare of a High Street woman just before 10 am. The family member said she’d reported the house was cold and that she was also embroiled in a domestic situation with her boyfriend.

Additionally, she did not show up to her job.

Crashes Reported

  • Just after 10, officers responded to a crash in the westbound lane of US 52 at the Sciotoville Overpass. An elderly man reported having back pain, so police sent for an ambulance. They arranged for the vehicle to be towed.
  • Forty minutes later, police were flagged down for another crash under the overpass. A vehicle began to slide into the wrong lane and when the driver tried to correct it, another vehicle slid into them.
  • An hour later, there was yet another crash on Harding Avenue.
  • At 1:30 pm, police responded to a crash in the 2300 block of 17th Street.

DOA

At 11:40 am, four units and an ambulance responded to a Bertha Avenue apartment for a report of a DOA.

CPS Called After Child Reports Assault By Foster Mom

At 1:50 pm, police received a 911 call from a girl saying she was being assaulted by multiple people before she hung up. They traced the call to the 2000 block of Thomas.

At 2:30 pm, they responded to a report of a domestic assault at an apartment in the 1900 block of Thomas Avenue.

The foster mother of a girl said the child was disrespectful and called her names. She admitted smacking the child as discipline. Police observed no visible injuries.

Officers notified CPS of the situation. Neighbors told police the girl was very disrespectful and doesn’t listen to her mom.

The foster mom allowed the girl to go with a family friend for the evening.

Gun and Dog Impounded After Traffic Stop

Just before 8 pm. Police stopped a vehicle at 2nd and Washington Street. They ended up detaining the driver and impounding a gun and a dog. Animal control was notified to pick up the animal.

Police took the driver to the hospital and said he would be indicted on charges later.

Vehicle Break-ins Reported

Police responded to two vehicle break-ins with 20 minutes of each other on 2nd Street. At 8:11 pm, they were called to Pat’s Café for a report that an SUV had been broken into. Police took information for a report.

Twenty minutes later, they returned to take information for a second vehicle break-in.

Crash Takes Out Lights

Just after 9 pm, a vehicle hit a utility pole and took out power for several blocks surrounding James Street. The vehicle then fled the scene.

