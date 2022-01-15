ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Here's where Florida stands in latest ESPN recruiting rankings

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcDFu_0dmnrGp200

Gators coach Billy Napier inherited an absolute mess of a recruiting class when he took over in Gainesville last month. Though it’s far from a finished product, his staff has taken many strides to improve the class.

Florida was a big winner during the early signing period, retaining all of its commits and signing all but one. However, the real boost came from who it added on Dec. 15. UF signed three previously uncommitted blue-chip prospects, including a five-star safety, Kamari Wilson, and four-star linebacker Shemar James, who was committed to the Gators under the previous staff but backed off his pledge following the team’s struggles down the stretch in 2021.

Though James was considered a Georgia or Alabama lean for a while, Napier and new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, especially, pushed hard to bring him back into the fold. It wasn’t the staff’s only win over a top program: Wilson was also a top Georgia target.

Since the early signing period, the team has added four-star running back Trevor Etienne, a Jennings, Louisiana, prospect who is the younger brother of former Clemson star and first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne.

With these additions, the Gators are up 16 spots to No. 43 in the latest ESPN recruiting rankings, but that still ranks last in the conference.

43. Florida Gators

ESPN 300 commits: 5 Previous ranking: 59

SEC rank: 14 of 14

Top offensive commit: RB Trevor Etienne (No. 196)

Top defensive commit: S Kamari Wilson (No. 14)

This a small class, and new head coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do, but the Gators came out of the early signing period with some positives to build upon. A late visit right before the dead period went a long way in beating Georgia for five-star safety Wilson, an impact-type defender. They were also able to bring one-time Florida commit and ESPN 300 LB Shemar James back into the fold. Etienne is a compact and physical runner who could quickly contribute. Tony Livingston is a high school tight end with a ton of upside as an OT, given time to develop.

With only 11 commits and just five that rank in the ESPN 300, it is certainly a small class at the moment. That means if the class fills out on national signing day on Feb. 2, it is almost certain to rise quite a bit.

However, with the proliferation of the transfer portal, Napier may opt for a smaller transition class to give him more leeway to build the roster with experienced players from the portal in Year 1. Whichever strategy the staff chooses, it needs to bring more players in the fold for this to be considered even a semi-successful offseason.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
Gator Country

Can Billy Napier get Florida back to the peak of its potential?

Since I synthesized all of the complaints about Dan Mullen into a single frame at the beginning of October, I’ve been seeing everything through it. In that piece I talked about building up margin for error, but it’s essentially the same thing as “maxing out” or “ceiling strategy”. It comes down to this: is a given head coach doing everything he possibly could to make his program better?
GAINESVILLE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Gators land OL O’Cyrus Torrence as transfers flock to UF

New Florida coach Billy Napier continues to add to the Gators’ roster via the transfer portal, landing offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence Monday. Torrence played the past three seasons for Napier at Louisiana and will bring experience and production to an area of need. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Torrence announced his decision on Twitter after visiting Gainesville this past weekend. Torrence ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Former 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring To Clemson

Who says you can’t go home? Northwestern quarterback transfer Hunter Johnson is heading back to where he began his college career five years ago. Johnson will transfer to Clemson, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at Clemson in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Recruiting Rankings#American Football#Clemson#Florida Gators Espn#Sec
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
On3.com

Mark Richt shares heartfelt message after national championship

Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt shared a heartfelt message with Dawg Nation after attending the national championship celebration on Saturday. After 15 years running the program, he handed the keys over to Kirby Smart in 2015 and can now enjoy the ultimate prize which he chased on behalf of the school for so long.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Breaking: J.T. Daniels Makes Decision On Georgia Future

JT Daniels has reportedly made a decision on his future with the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels, the former USC quarterback, began the 2021 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He was eventually replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who made the most of the opportunity and led Georgia to its first national championship win since 1980.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy