As we prepare for the start of the spring semester, Williamson County Schools continues to monitor the community spread of COVID-19 and its effect on our schools. “We are pleading with our families and staff to please stay home if they feel sick,” said WCS Executive Director of Health and Wellness Gary Anderson. “We know this is one of the best mitigation strategies we can follow. Simply put, if you do not feel well, do not come to school.”

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO