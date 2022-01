On January 1-2, 2022, the Fairfax County Park Authority joined park systems across the country to encourage everyone to start 2022 with a hike. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Despite wet weather, thousands of people came out to explore the Fairfax County Park Authority’s trail system and take steps toward improved health and fitness in the new year. More than 170 photos were submitted as part of the First Hike Fairfax 2022 Photo Contest presented by the Fairfax County Park Authority and the Fairfax County Park Foundation. The Park Authority Executive Director, a panel of Park Authority judges and a public vote have determined the following winners:

