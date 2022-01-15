ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. says more evidence points to Russia preparing to invade Ukraine

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. officials believe Russia is laying the groundwork to invade Ukraine. The National Security Council says...

Comments / 57

robert bonczkowski
3d ago

As usual, nothing from the media on ukranians troops violating the agreement and getting caught on commando raids near donetsk and lunaskt

Robert G Cornwall
3d ago

Russia will eat our lunch. No fear of US under this administration. Sorry but true. Biden might send a nasty letter, but that's it.

Bill Colvin
2d ago

it's not Russia that's having the problem well actually he has a problem with NATO trying to take over his own States he's trying to keep his States and NATO's trying to take them away NATO's the one that wants war and they're bringing in the United States with them just like they always do the UN and NATO has used the military of the United States for every war that they start after world war II we need to be out of both of them protect our own borders with our own military but do trade with all of them we are not the sheriffs of the world

