Glendale Heights, IL

Registry shows 27 sex offenders living in Glendale Heights as of Jan. 15

By DuPage Policy Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 27 registered sex offenders living in Glendale Heights as of Jan. 15, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Glendale Heights is home to 24 sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest of their life. Sexually violent people...

