The 80s are Back, At Least In Terms of Popular Music

By Cameron Gunnoe
 3 days ago
Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd are all artists who share the distinction of being some of the most in-demand names in popular music today. Another characteristic which ties together these heavy-hitters is their shared embrace of a distinct, 80s-tinged aesthetic for their recent material.

The re-emerging popularity of stylistic elements found in genres heavily associated with the popular decade – such as new-wave and synth-pop – have been a significant contributing factor to the stylistic shift in recent years. Heavily processed drum machines and synthesizers have become a mainstay on the Billboard Hot 100 charts as of late, and sounds formerly associated primarily with acts like Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston, and Madonna are becoming equally indicative of 21st century tastes.

Artists such as Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, have even begun crossing genre lines in their retroactive musical explorations, incorporating elements of 80s rock into contemporary pop records. On her seventh album, 2020’s Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus went as far as to include features from classic artists such as Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, and Billy Idol to drive home the idea of the project as a modern throwback.

But the embrace of decades past has not been limited to pop music, as acts generally associated with more rock and ensemble-based sounds – such as Haim, John Mayer, and Coldplay – have emulated their old-school heroes through their recent output as well. Mayer, for example, channels the yacht-rock and soft-rock influence of artists like Don Henley, Steve Winwood, and Toto on his latest LP, 2021’s Sob Rock.

Perhaps taking note of this change in the cultural landscape, many original artists from these bygone eras have been mounting comebacks of their own. Elton John – who achieved massive success as a rocker in the 70s and produced a string of pop hits throughout the 80s – for example, released a collaborative album near the end of 2021 which featured a slew of successful modern-day artists including Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, and Young Thug among many others.

Classic rock outfits from the era are also looking to capitalize on revitalized interest in their material, with the bands Def Leppard, Poison, and Mötley Crüe joining forces for their co-headlining Stadium Tour with openers Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Originally announced in 2019 and scheduled for the summer of 2020, the tour was pushed back multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now set to take place for 2022.

This speaks to the steadily increasing momentum of public interest in the distinct era, which was perhaps initially kicked into high gear as far back as 2014. This was the year that Taylor Swift would release her album, the appropriately titled 1989. It was with this record Swift would shed her country aesthetic for a complete sonic makeover as a pop star, effectively launching her into the stratosphere of global superstardom. The distinct 80s influence on the album’s production – which showed considerable focus on the synth-pop sub-genre – proved to be highly influential to contemporary artists such as Ryan Adams and the aforementioned Dua Lipa.

But while the 80s as a trendy, modern aesthetic could potentially be traced back to Swift, indie acts such as MGMT, Tame Impala, and Foster the People have been implementing new-wave and synth-pop elements in their own music for some time. Lady Gaga also cherry-picked elements from these sub-genres in her own music before fully embracing the sound more recently. Carly Rae Jepsen is another significant bearer of the 80s torch, and has used the era as a musical touchstone for years.

What does the re-established interest in the 80s mean for culture going forward? Will we see the return of excessively teased hair and parachute pants? Will the boombox make a comeback just as vinyl has in recent years? One could imagine worse, and if anything, the re-emergence of bombastic, synthetic drums and keyboards is a welcome change from the monotonous assault of claps and tinny hi-hats found in the trap sub-genre, which has dominated the airwaves for entirely too long. In a time when the well of contemporary musical ideas appears to be all but bone-dry, a glance to the past for inspiration has proven an unlikely breath of fresh air.

Comments / 19

Jim Oldham
3d ago

Maybe MTV will start playing music videos again.

Reply(2)
18
Texas Doctor
2d ago

80's... when men started wearing makeup and frizzing their hair. The decade when the pansy man movement got traction. The 80's sucked, but were better than 90's.

Reply(2)
2
Huh?
2d ago

Guess I need to go pull that old Yamaha DX7 out off storage and see if I can get it playing again. 😎🎹

Reply
4
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Slate

Rock ’n Soul Edition

Daryl Hall and John Oates: Their songs were earworms, their videos cheap and goofy. John Oates’s mustache and Daryl Hall’s mullet are relics of their time. And…for about five years, their crazy streak on the pop charts was comparable to Elvis, the Beatles and the Bee Gees.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

See Miranda Lambert's New Year's Eve Outfit That Completely Stunned Fans

Singer Miranda Lambert had fans in a frenzy when she pulled out all the stops to ring in the New Year in true Nashville, TN, fashion. While most of us were soaking up the last day of 2021 curled up on the couch, some of country music's biggest names were getting gussied up for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. This year, the Music City was the place to be as performers like Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett and more celebrated across several stages in the city. And of course, it wouldn't be a proper Nashville New Year without Miranda.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

What Willie Nelson Regrets About Working With Frank Sinatra

Willie Nelson once worked closely with Frank Sinatra and has shared his regrets about working with the legendary crooner. Both have publicly shown that they have a lot of respect for one another, and it makes sense since they worked together or some shows in Las Vegas, which was a memorable moment for Nelson in particular.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
