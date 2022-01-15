ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL playoff wild-card round picks against the spread and betting picks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The NFL playoffs are here with six games slated to be played over the long weekend. They begin with a Saturday afternoon game and end with a Monday night game for the first time in playoff history.

Below are my betting picks for all six games — the money line (and whether to bet it or pass), the spread and the total. All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and you can see all my picks from this week and all season on Tallysight, where I finished as the No. 1 overall analyst for the regular season.

Raiders at Bengals

Money line:

  • Bengals (-225)

ATS:

  • Raiders +5.5 (-111)

Total:

  • Over 48.5 (-112)

Patriots at Bills

Money line:

  • Bills (-217)

ATS:

  • Bills -4.5 (-110)

Total:

  • Under 44 (-113)

Eagles at Buccaneers

Money line:

  • Buccaneers (-381) – PASS

ATS:

  • Eagles +9 (-113)

Total:

  • Over 45.5 (-110)

49ers at Cowboys

Money line:

  • 49ers (+138)

ATS:

  • 49ers +3.5 (-120)

Total:

  • Over 51 (-109)

Steelers at Chiefs

Money line:

  • Chiefs (-729) – PASS

ATS:

  • Steelers +12.5 (-110)

Total:

  • Under 46 (-109)

Cardinals at Rams

Money line:

  • Cardinals (+166)

ATS:

  • Cardinals +4 (-110)

Total:

  • Over 49.5 (-110)

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
On3.com

Arizona Cardinals make official decision on JJ Watt

The Arizona Cardinals made a decision on the health and return timeline for one of their biggest defensive stars in JJ Watt as they advance into the playoffs. The Cardinals activated Watt to their roster from injured reserve, making him available for their Monday night playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
raisingzona.com

3 Bold Predictions: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams – Wild Card

The Arizona Cardinals close out Super Wild-Card Weekend on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams inside SoFi Stadium. The last time the two teams faced off, the Los Angeles Rams’ pass rush dominated Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray threw two interceptions and could not escape defensive tackle Aaron Donald. But the Cardinals showed in Week 4 they could handle the Rams inside the confines of SoFi Stadium.
NFL
