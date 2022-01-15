NFL playoff wild-card round picks against the spread and betting picks

The NFL playoffs are here with six games slated to be played over the long weekend. They begin with a Saturday afternoon game and end with a Monday night game for the first time in playoff history.

Below are my betting picks for all six games — the money line (and whether to bet it or pass), the spread and the total. All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and you can see all my picks from this week and all season on Tallysight, where I finished as the No. 1 overall analyst for the regular season.

Raiders at Bengals

Money line:

Bengals (-225)

ATS:

Raiders +5.5 (-111)

Total:

Over 48.5 (-112)

Patriots at Bills

Money line:

Bills (-217)

ATS:

Bills -4.5 (-110)

Total:

Under 44 (-113)

Eagles at Buccaneers

Money line:

Buccaneers (-381) – PASS

ATS:

Eagles +9 (-113)

Total:

Over 45.5 (-110)

49ers at Cowboys

Money line:

49ers (+138)

ATS:

49ers +3.5 (-120)

Total:

Over 51 (-109)

Steelers at Chiefs

Money line:

Chiefs (-729) – PASS

ATS:

Steelers +12.5 (-110)

Total:

Under 46 (-109)

Cardinals at Rams

Money line:

Cardinals (+166)

ATS:

Cardinals +4 (-110)

Total: