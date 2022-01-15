NFL playoff wild-card round picks against the spread and betting picks
The NFL playoffs are here with six games slated to be played over the long weekend. They begin with a Saturday afternoon game and end with a Monday night game for the first time in playoff history.
Below are my betting picks for all six games — the money line (and whether to bet it or pass), the spread and the total. All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and you can see all my picks from this week and all season on Tallysight, where I finished as the No. 1 overall analyst for the regular season.
Raiders at Bengals
Money line:
- Bengals (-225)
ATS:
- Raiders +5.5 (-111)
Total:
- Over 48.5 (-112)
Patriots at Bills
Money line:
- Bills (-217)
ATS:
- Bills -4.5 (-110)
Total:
- Under 44 (-113)
Eagles at Buccaneers
Money line:
- Buccaneers (-381) – PASS
ATS:
- Eagles +9 (-113)
Total:
- Over 45.5 (-110)
49ers at Cowboys
Money line:
- 49ers (+138)
ATS:
- 49ers +3.5 (-120)
Total:
- Over 51 (-109)
Steelers at Chiefs
Money line:
- Chiefs (-729) – PASS
ATS:
- Steelers +12.5 (-110)
Total:
- Under 46 (-109)
Cardinals at Rams
Money line:
- Cardinals (+166)
ATS:
- Cardinals +4 (-110)
Total:
- Over 49.5 (-110)
