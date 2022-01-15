ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Nuggets (21-19) play the second game of their six-game homestand Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (21-21). Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Below, we look at the Lakers vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Lakers recently had a four-game win streak but are coming into tonight’s game having dropped two in a row. They lost to the Sacramento Kings 126-115 on the road Wednesday.

The Nuggets picked up a blowout 140-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday to kick off their homestand. No one scored more than 21 points but they had six players score 16 or more in the victory. Denver has won three of its last four games.

Lakers at Nuggets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:20 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Lakers +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Nuggets -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +4.5 (-115) | Nuggets -4.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Lakers at Nuggets key injuries

Lakers

  • F Carmelo Anthony (back) questionable
  • F Anthony Davis (knee) out
  • C Dwight Howard (knee) questionable
  • F LeBron James (abdomen) probable

Nuggets

  • G Will Barton (neck) probable
  • F Vlatko Cancar (foot) out
  • G P.J. Dozer (knee) out
  • G Jamal Murray (knee) out
  • F Michael Porter Jr. (back) out

Lakers at Nuggets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 125, Lakers 118

The Lakers have struggled a bit on the road this season to the tune of a 7-10 record. They have dropped four of their last five games away from home.

The Nuggets got their offense going Thursday and scored 140 in the win. They are 10-7 at home.

Take the NUGGETS (-175).

The Lakers have the fourth-worst record against the spread in the league this season at 17-25 ATS. They are a little better at 8-9 ATS on the road, but they don’t really have an answer for C Nikola Jokic inside.

The Nuggets are 17-23 ATS overall and 8-9 ATS at home. They have covered the spread in just two of their last six games, but they will build on their big win over Portland.

Take the NUGGETS -4.5 (-107).

The Lakers were one of the best defensive teams in the league over the last two seasons, but they now allow the fifth-most points. Their last four games, and eight of their last 10, have hit the Over.

The Nuggets are only 3-8 O/U in their last 11 games but are coming off a 140-point performance.

Take OVER 224.5 (-110).

