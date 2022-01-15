ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle 1-1 Watford: Claudio Ranieri demands 'more' from Hornets

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford boss Claudio Ranieri says his players "can do more" as they ended a run...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
Tribal Football

Watford boss Ranieri: Look for me, Joao Pedro is a crack

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is delighted with the form of Joao Pedro. The 20-year-old has begun to find his feet under Ranieri and he scored a late equaliser on Saturday to earn Watford a point at Newcastle. Ranieri, speaking ahead of Tuesday's crunch game with Burnley, has been impressed with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Arsenal early from Africa Cup of Nations over heart issue

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to Arsenal early from the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon’s football federation (FEGAFOOT) confirming his early departure.The Gunners striker has been in Cameroon but has not yet featured in the tournament in Cameroon after he was positive for Covid-19.And now cardiac lesions have been found in tests conducted.Aubameyang missed his side’s opener against Comoros after contracting coronavirus and was then ruled out of Friday’s clash against Ghana due to a minor heart concern.Gabon announced last week that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had been found to have “cardiac lesions”.The problem was...
WORLD
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Nantes attacker Ludovic Blas wanted by Newcastle, Watford

Nantes attacker Ludovic Blas is attracting Premier League interest. The Daily Star says Newcastle and Watford are weighing up a January move for Blas. With 8 goals in 21 games, Blas is attracting interest from across Europe. The 24 year-old is also a target for Lille, while Newcastle and Watford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford keeper Foster happy with role for Newcastle draw

Ben Foster was delighted to help Watford 'stop the rot' against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Hornets finally ended a run of seven defeats in all competitions with a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park. "I'm glad I could help the team a little bit today," Watford keeper Foster told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Newcastle and Watford 'eye' Ligue 1 star, Toon-linked Manchester United ace 'refused' to join squad ahead of draw with Aston Villa

Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:. Atalanta and Germany full-back-cum-winger Robin Gosens has reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with Newcastle with just an agreement between the two clubs now needed in order for the transfer to be completed. Sky Italia report that Gosens is interested...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
