Apex Legends Community Wants a 5-Person Squad Mode

Though Gibraltar isn’t currently one of Apex Legends‘ most-played heroes, one player proved that the legend can still pack a punch when he needs to. Reddit user lanqG posted a clip of their stellar Gibraltar play yesterday, and it’s been racking up upvotes ever since. The video starts with lanqG running into The Dome by themselves while both of their teammates are looting a good ways away. lanqG sees another team jumping in, but instead of running, they make a true Gibraltar play and stand their ground. They knock the first player, a Valkyrie, before she even hits the ground or has time to react. After that, it’s down to a two-in-one fight. Simple, right?
