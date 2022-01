Closing in Illinois is the oldest and one of the top head shops in the United States. If you are an "Old School" stoner, I am pretty sure you are familiar with "Head Shops." Just in case you are not, a "Head Shop" is a little store where you can buy paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana. The funny thing is there is usually a sign hanging up in the place that reads "For Tobacco Use Only." Those types of businesses will also sell other "hippie" related merchandise. They were started in the late 1960s.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO