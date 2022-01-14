ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Nearly every state uses speeding-ticket fines and fees to fund its justice system

By Andrea Riquier
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jw0Bz_0dmnQEA500
The killing of Michael Brown, a Black teen, in Ferguson, MO, nearly a decade ago sparked months of sometimes violent protests there, and drew nationwide focus on police treatment of black suspects, including the role of fines and fee in the criminal justice system. Getty Images

In 2015, the Department of Justice released a report on the causes of the shooting death, a year earlier, of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Ferguson was “a community where local authorities consistently approached law enforcement not as a means for protecting public safety, but as a way to generate revenue,” then-attorney general Eric Holder wrote.

The report also found that revenue raising was racially biased and had “not only severely undermined the public trust, eroded police legitimacy, and made local residents less safe — but created an intensely charged atmosphere where people feel under assault and under siege by those charged to serve and protect them.”

But years later, the practice remains widespread — so much so that in at least 43 states, some portion of speeding ticket revenue goes to a court or law enforcement fund, suggesting the potential for conflicts of interest like in Ferguson, according to a new paper.

The Washington-based Tax Policy Center’s new paper, Following the Money on Fines and Fees, looks at what the authors call “the misaligned fiscal incentives in speeding tickets.” The paper’s contribution to the issue, according to co-author Arvind Boddupalli, is novel in that it matches revenues from fine and fees to how they are allocated, thereby drawing a money trail of potential conflicts of interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgV4z_0dmnQEA500
Source: Tax Policy Center analysis of Census Bureau data

The paper also finds that many states use speeding ticket revenue to fund general government services unrelated to the justice system. That’s a gray area, Boddupalli told MarketWatch.

“It’s not conclusively better to send the money to a general fund,” Boddupalli said. “Revenue-motivated policing and sentencing, in and of itself, can be pretty problematic and especially inequitable. There is a lot that can be problematic here.”

Earlier coverage: When fines and fees ruin lives

“Revenue-motivated policing” doesn’t have to end the way things did in Ferguson for it still to have a devastating impact on peoples’ lives. The practice disproportionately targets Black Americans, a raft of earlier research has shown, and it can trap people in cycles of debt, bankruptcy, and a history with the justice system, which can make getting a job or a fresh start much harder.

What’s more, by creating such incentives for law enforcement, it can set up a situation where the financial health of a community is better if people are fined more for breaking the law. But that also often leads to lower public trust in the justice system and a loss of legitimacy — not to mention lower rates of solving crimes, Boddupalli said.

He hopes that his paper, co-authored with Livia Mucciolo, leads to more research focused on tracking the allocations from other types of revenues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WUKY

Beshear proposes state pre-K funding for every 4-year-old

Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed a massive budget increase for Kentucky education. He released a plan Monday calling for the state to fully fund pre-kindergarten programs for every 4-year-old. Karyn Czar reports. Beshear says his budget plan includes nearly $2 billion in additional funding in the next two years for...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
Ferguson, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Federal rental aid allocation speeds up, states run out of funds

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — A little over a year after Congress approved billions of dollars for rental assistance during the pandemic, the funds are finally being disbursed to households in need, and several states have closed their programs earlier than expected after using up their portions. In December...
HOUSE RENT
Chicago Tribune

For second year, fines and fees won’t be deducted from state income tax returns of low-income residents

For the second consecutive year, low-income Illinois taxpayers who have outstanding fines from the city of Chicago and other municipalities across the state won’t have money taken from their state income tax returns, officials said. Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced the extension of the deferral program on Thursday as an acknowledgment that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated financial ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holder
MSNBC

States refer forged pro-Trump election docs to federal prosecutors

The Republican efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have created a multifaceted scandal, but in recent weeks, there's been an unexpected twist. Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#African Americans#Bankruptcies#The Department Of Justice#Tax Policy Center
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions

Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers. The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority […] The post ‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy