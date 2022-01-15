ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

549 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Saturday; 7 deaths

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phMKr_0dmnOcnJ00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 549 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,136.

The county’s total cases are now at 63,796 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 36,035 cases and 627 deaths; Monroe County has 32,835 cases and 445 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 23,775 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,425,456.

Weekly update

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 3–Sunday, Jan. 9:

• The daily average number of cases was 27,545.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10 was 18.3 percent higher than on Jan. 3.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 13.8% and rose to 12.4%, respectively.

• Approximately 31% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 32.7% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

VA Medical Center seeks volunteer drivers

PLAINS TWP. — The VA Medical Center at 1111 East End Blvd. is searching for volunteer drivers to join the team, assisting patients with getting to and from appointments in a safe and reliable manner. The Volunteer Transportation Network is recruiting drivers in Allentown, Bangor, Clarks Summit, Honesdale, Jim...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Lackawanna County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Luzerne County, PA
Health
Times Leader

Appellate court upholds terroristic threats sentence

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday upheld a lengthy prison sentence for a Scranton man who was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of sending threatening communications to an ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. Andrew Dasawn Fuller, 31, appealed his sentence believing...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton man sentenced for peddling methamphetamine

SCRANTON — A former Hazleton man was sentenced last week to federal prison on charges of trafficking methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion on Jan. 13 sentenced Richard Notarfrancesco, 30, to four years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking. According to...
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Department Of Health#Icu#Pennsylvanians
Times Leader

Wright Centers president/CEO to be governor-elect of PA-ACP

WILKES-BARRE — Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, has been elected governor-elect for the eastern region of the American College of Physicians’ Pennsylvania Chapter (PA-ACP). Beginning in April, Dr. Thomas-Hemak will serve one year as governor-elect concurrently...
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Code Blue continued in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The city continued the Code Blue declaration and the availability of an emergency homeless shelter until Friday. Mayor George Brown declared the Code Blue on Jan. 14, ahead of temperatures plummeting into the single digits. The city turned on blue lights on Public Square to signal the opening of the shelter in the Calvary Bible Church at 410 S. River St. from 9 p.m. the day of the declaration until 7 a.m. the following day.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Leader

Fire tears through Newport Township home

NEWPORT TWP. — “Careless smoking” inside of a Thomas Street residence led to a multi-alarm fire breaking out on Tuesday afternoon. Newport Township Deputy Fire Chief James Hoffman confirmed that only one person was inside the house when the fire broke out, and that they were able to exit the home safely.
NEWPORT, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County obtains debt interest savings offer

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s financial advisor has convinced Webster Bank to charge the county a lower interest rate on approximately $33 million in outstanding debt. The reduction from 2.174% to a new 1.98% interest rate will save the county a net $331,500...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy