We should all aspire to be more like 86-year-old Marrion Forrest. While she was on a trip to a nearby convenience store, the cashier recommended she buy a lottery ticket since she could potentially win $500,000. Not only did she agree to give it a shot, but she also promised that if she did end up winning, she would “take care” of him by sharing her earnings. Walter no doubt thought this was just a nice thing to say and didn’t think much of it… until she came back to the store with a fantastic surprise!

LOTTERY ・ 2 DAYS AGO