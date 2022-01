The director of thinly-veiled climate crisis allegory Don’t Look Up has said that his home insurance was cancelled due to climate-linked disasters.Adam McKay, whose hit film chronicles an astronomy student’s doomed campaign to persuade world leaders to stop a huge comet from hitting Earth, said on Friday that he was one of the growing number of Americans whose insurers had baulked at the cost of global warming.“Just had my home insurance cancelled because Southern California is at too high risk now for fire and floods," he tweeted, including an emoji of a comet. “This shit is real and happening right...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO