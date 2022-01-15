27-year-old man arrested on drug, firearm charges after search at home
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, his name is Harlann Stewart and he now faces drug...shreveportmag.com
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, his name is Harlann Stewart and he now faces drug...shreveportmag.com
Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.https://shreveportmag.com/
Comments / 1