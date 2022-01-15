27-year-old man arrested on drug, firearm charges after search at home

The 61-year-old homeless man reportedly pushed an Asian woman to her death in front of an oncoming subway train. The suspect’s sister said he has a history of mental illness. “He’s been on medication for over 20 years and in and out of mental hospitals in New York.” the woman reportedly said. The homeless man was reportedly caught on video entering the station 9 minutes before the alleged attack.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO