ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

27-year-old man arrested on drug, firearm charges after search at home

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, his name is Harlann Stewart and he now faces drug...

shreveportmag.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shreveport Magazine

Baby suffered a skull fracture at daycare and two workers allegedly tried to hide it from the boy’s mother because they were afraid due to their undocumented immigration status

According to reports, two daycare workers were arrested and charged with child abuse and conspiracy after they reportedly tried to conceal a skull fracture they allegedly caused an 8-month-old boy to incur while in their care. The person who witnessed this particular incident reportedly said they were afraid to report it due to their undocumented immigration status.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport Magazine

Homeless man pushed an Asian woman to her death in front of an oncoming subway train and claimed he was ‘God’ – “Yes I did. I’m God, I can do it.”

The 61-year-old homeless man reportedly pushed an Asian woman to her death in front of an oncoming subway train. The suspect’s sister said he has a history of mental illness. “He’s been on medication for over 20 years and in and out of mental hospitals in New York.” the woman reportedly said. The homeless man was reportedly caught on video entering the station 9 minutes before the alleged attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Marijuana#Edgewood Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Shreveport Magazine

Authorities are considering hate crime charges after a Black motorcyclist was shot dead during a road rage encounter with a White man and his son

According to reports, officials are considering hate crime charges after a Black motorcyclist was shot dead during an alleged road rage incident with a White man and his son. Police said the 32-year-old victim was reportedly shot and killed by 51-year-old truck driver on Monday. The 32-year-old man from North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

One person seriously injured in Knight Street shooting

Shreveport, LA – According to the Shreveport Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 a.m. Friday. It happened at 3131 Knight St. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found one victim. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
383
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy