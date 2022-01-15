ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Examining Whether CB Patrick Surtain II & RB Javonte Williams Were All-Pro Snubs

By Erick Trickel
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

While Justin Simmons represents the lone Denver Bronco to earn an All-Pro nod this year (second team), two other players had a good argument. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and running back Javonte Williams both had a case for All-Pro honors but were denied.

When it comes to all-star snubs, you have to look at who made the team. While the Broncos may have had a player or two produce a great season, the guys that made the All-Pro team may have had an even better one.

Let's examine whether Surtain or Williams were snubbed.

Patrick Surtain II | Cornerback

First-Team All-Pro: Trevon Diggs | Dallas Cowboys | Jalen Ramsey | Los Angeles Rams

Second-Team: J.C. Jackson | New England Patriots | A.J. Terrell | Atlanta Falcons

This is tough because Diggs was so hit-or-miss this year. While he picked off 11 passes, he also allowed over 1,000 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Jackson picked off eight passes while allowing over 600 yards receiving and three touchdowns, with fewer catches on more targets. However, the debate is whether Surtain was more deserving over any of those four.

With 11 interceptions and eight interceptions, Diggs and Jackson were always going to make the All-Pro team and are deserving of it. Terrell picked off three passes and allowed three touchdowns but only allowed 43.9% completions when targeted, and he was the only corner to play at least 530 coverage snaps and allow less than 50%.

Terrell was consistent with his play on a bad defense and had one of the best years for a cornerback, so his place is deserved on the All-Pro team and he should have been first-team over Ramsey. Instead of the four who made it, the one to argue about getting the nod over Surtain is Ramsey, the big-name corner on the list.

Ramsey had a good year, but All-Pro? That's a bit much. Among corners with over 530 coverage snaps, Ramsey had the fourth-highest completion rate allowed, relinquished the fourth-most yards after the catch, fifth-highest NFL passer rating, and third-lowest snaps per reception allowed.

A good year? Yes, with 16 forced incompletions, four interceptions, and 12 pass breakups. But not a great one.

If Ramsey was deserving of All-Pro honors, Surtain should have been even more so. Get this: Surtain allowed a lower completion rate, fewer yards after the catch, more snaps per reception, and an NFL passer rating that only Terrell and Jackson beat.

Bottom Line: There is no doubt Surtain had his issues this year as a rookie, but he bucked the trend of rookie corners struggling. He deserved being an All-Pro over Ramsey. Surtain got snubbed due to Ramsey's name recognition, let's be honest.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Javonte Williams | RB

First-Team All-Pro: Jonathan Taylor | Indianapolis Colts

Second-Team: No one.

At running back, there was only one selection in Taylor, who was very much deserving of it. Taylor had a great year, one that could easily see him receive some MVP votes, so there is no way Williams is worthy over him.

As for the second team, seeing it blank when multiple running backs produced an excellent campaign was bizarre. Cincinnati's Joe Mixon and Cleveland's Nick Chubb both dominated, playing in 16 and 14 games, respectively.

Bottom Line: While Williams had a great year, he wasn't a snub because other running backs who were more deserving of him also didn't make it.

Both Surtain and Williams had a bright rookie year. We'll see if they can push for the All-Pro team in Year 2.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Patriots#American Football
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Star Reveals His True Feelings On Kirk Cousins

There aren’t many quarterbacks who receive as much criticism as Kirk Cousins does. Ever year, it feels like the veteran signal-caller is under fire. During the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his thoughts on Cousins’ future with the team. Some analysts have speculated about Cousins’ future in large part because the team will have a new regime in place for the 2022 season.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
799
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy