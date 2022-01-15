Examining Whether CB Patrick Surtain II & RB Javonte Williams Were All-Pro Snubs

While Justin Simmons represents the lone Denver Bronco to earn an All-Pro nod this year (second team), two other players had a good argument. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and running back Javonte Williams both had a case for All-Pro honors but were denied.

When it comes to all-star snubs, you have to look at who made the team. While the Broncos may have had a player or two produce a great season, the guys that made the All-Pro team may have had an even better one.

Let's examine whether Surtain or Williams were snubbed.

Patrick Surtain II | Cornerback

First-Team All-Pro: Trevon Diggs | Dallas Cowboys | Jalen Ramsey | Los Angeles Rams

Second-Team: J.C. Jackson | New England Patriots | A.J. Terrell | Atlanta Falcons

This is tough because Diggs was so hit-or-miss this year. While he picked off 11 passes, he also allowed over 1,000 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Jackson picked off eight passes while allowing over 600 yards receiving and three touchdowns, with fewer catches on more targets. However, the debate is whether Surtain was more deserving over any of those four.

With 11 interceptions and eight interceptions, Diggs and Jackson were always going to make the All-Pro team and are deserving of it. Terrell picked off three passes and allowed three touchdowns but only allowed 43.9% completions when targeted, and he was the only corner to play at least 530 coverage snaps and allow less than 50%.

Terrell was consistent with his play on a bad defense and had one of the best years for a cornerback, so his place is deserved on the All-Pro team and he should have been first-team over Ramsey. Instead of the four who made it, the one to argue about getting the nod over Surtain is Ramsey, the big-name corner on the list.

Ramsey had a good year, but All-Pro? That's a bit much. Among corners with over 530 coverage snaps, Ramsey had the fourth-highest completion rate allowed, relinquished the fourth-most yards after the catch, fifth-highest NFL passer rating, and third-lowest snaps per reception allowed.

A good year? Yes, with 16 forced incompletions, four interceptions, and 12 pass breakups. But not a great one.

If Ramsey was deserving of All-Pro honors, Surtain should have been even more so. Get this: Surtain allowed a lower completion rate, fewer yards after the catch, more snaps per reception, and an NFL passer rating that only Terrell and Jackson beat.

Bottom Line: There is no doubt Surtain had his issues this year as a rookie, but he bucked the trend of rookie corners struggling. He deserved being an All-Pro over Ramsey. Surtain got snubbed due to Ramsey's name recognition, let's be honest.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Javonte Williams | RB

First-Team All-Pro: Jonathan Taylor | Indianapolis Colts

Second-Team: No one.

At running back, there was only one selection in Taylor, who was very much deserving of it. Taylor had a great year, one that could easily see him receive some MVP votes, so there is no way Williams is worthy over him.

As for the second team, seeing it blank when multiple running backs produced an excellent campaign was bizarre. Cincinnati's Joe Mixon and Cleveland's Nick Chubb both dominated, playing in 16 and 14 games, respectively.

Bottom Line: While Williams had a great year, he wasn't a snub because other running backs who were more deserving of him also didn't make it.

Both Surtain and Williams had a bright rookie year. We'll see if they can push for the All-Pro team in Year 2.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!