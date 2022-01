Luke Bryan‘s Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition) continues to roll out the hits – “Up” is the latest track released from the project. Talking about his current single at country radio Luke says, “’Up’ is a song that really, it just checks all the boxes for a country song to me. It talks about what I love, what’s dear to me. It talks about my home. It talks about my faith, and the fact that the songwriters used a simple word, ‘Up,’ to create so many images is pretty special.”

