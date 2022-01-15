ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Marbs & ‘Desert Hearts Black’ Debuts New Art, Sonic Direction for 2022 via ‘Minds on the Run’ EP

By Mike Ali
this song is sick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoCal producer and Desert Hearts Black label boss, Marbs, has, along with Evan Casey, redefined modern house and techno. They’ve continued to thrive through an otherwise tumultuous year for the...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

Red Desert Post “Free Your Mind” Video From

With an immediately thick tone and a quickly-established moody groove, “Free Your Mind” makes a sound argument for Minneapolis-based troupe Red Desert, whose Horizon EP came out in March 2020 as their first offering since 2012’s debut long-player, Damned by Fate and their contribution to Ripple Music‘s The Second Coming of Heavy (review here) in 2016. The rolling hook and Sabbathy turn ahead of its solo are on ready display in the new video for the track, which you’ll find below. And yeah, Emily Easton, who plays the lady on the motorcycle throughout the clip, should probably have a helmet on. You’re absolutely right.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Black Rainbows, “Desert Sun” Live at Desertfest Belgium

DESERT SUN is a previously unreleased track performed by the mighties BLACK RAINBOWS at Desertfest Belgium 2021 !. The song is taken from the upcoming Black Rainbows new album LIVE AT DESERTFEST BELGIUM – the release will see the light February 25th on Heavy Psych Sounds. ALBUM PRESALE:. USA...
MUSIC
johnstonsunrise.net

Moroz embraces emotional melody with debut EP

In order for music to have substance, it needs to convey feeling and emotion. Without these elements it can be a bland attempt at structured noise, but when they’re present it can be something special. Ever since she figured out how to operate the GarageBand program on her MacBook, Long Beach, California native Hannah Moroz has been utilizing this artistic approach. Her way of songwriting has an harmonic flow while never straying away from exhibiting an amplified edge. This is evident in her debut EP titled Sunken People that came out under her last name via the Cranston-based record label Pitch & Prose back on November 26.
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Black Label#Gymnastics#Sonic Direction#Socal#Desert Hearts Black#Native American
this song is sick

Vijunns Releases Slow-Burning Indie Single “Apex”

If you feel like life has been weighing on you recently (and haven’t we all), LA producer Vijunns has got the tune to guide you through. In his own words, he describes “Apex” as “a cathartic release from the intensity of the political & social climate a lot of us have been feeling these past couple of years.”
MUSIC
this song is sick

Easy Tyger Lures Us Into A Trance on Hypnotic New Single “7 Sisters”

If you require a mid-day pick-me-up, we’ve got just the track for you. Making his return to TSIS is NYC-based producer Easy Tyger, who’s giving us some euphoric rave vibes on his latest track. “7 Sisters” hits that sweet spot between classic trance and a more modern, progressive sound.
MUSIC
this song is sick

HEYZ Releases Energetic New Single, “Touched,” via Deadbeats

The charismatic personality that is HEYZ has been capturing the hearts of music lovers all over including ourselves. We first introduced him to the site last spring when we featured his bass-riddled EP, Who Is HEYZ. Now, the rising producer is back at it with his newest single, “Touched,” out now via Deadbeats.
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

‘Leave Your Mind Behind’ And Come ‘Running’ Towards This Week’s New Music | Fresh Music Friday

John O’Callaghan – ‘Never Fade Away (Maarten de Jong Remix)’. Maarten de Jong gets right down to business with his new release on Who’s Afraid Of 138?! by supercharging one of John O’Callaghan’s most beloved classics with his energetic trademark sound. With the rampaging synths and epic melody providing the perfect contrast to Lo-Fi Sugar’s honeyed, this remix of ‘Never Fade Away’ will make entire stadiums roar across its duration.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
this song is sick

Listen to Gramatik’s New Album ‘Water 4 The Soul II’

Today we’re excited to share the latest musical project from one of our all-time favorite artists. For his most recent sonic adventure, Gramatik gives us Water 4 The Soul II. Staying true to his passion for blockchain, the album is currently only available on Audius. Water 4 The Soul...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Bonobo Drops His Best Album to Date, ‘Fragments’

It’s been over two decades since Bonobo‘s debut album, and the years spent honing his crisp, melodic sound are paying off with each release. The more his art evolves, the more time we end up spending with his work. Today he releases his seventh studio album, Fragments, and for us, it marks the zenith of his sonic evolution.
MUSIC
this song is sick

CONTEST | Win a Pair of VIP Tickets to Gem & Jam Festival with Side-Stage Viewing of Claude VonStroke’s Set & More

If you’re looking for a high-vibe boutique festival to check out, look no further than Gem & Jam. Rocking a great lineup with the likes of STS9, Liquid Stranger, and Claude VonStroke, this charming, long-running festival is exactly where you want to be next month. And today, in partnership with the fest, we have a rare opportunity for you to attend in a lavish fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
this song is sick

Justin Martin Celebrates ‘What To Do’ Two Year Anniversary With Thumping New Single, “Let’s”

San Francisco-based house producer and Dirtybird co-founder, Justin Martin, is an absolute music making machine. The iconic producer debuted his very own label, What To Do, back in 2020 with the intention of releasing fresh and creative new sounds. This weekend marks the two year label anniversary and of course that means a brand new single from Justin titled “Let’s.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
this song is sick

All Day I Dream Reboots for 2022 on the Vibrant ‘A Winter Sampler IV’ Compilation

All Day I Dream has pioneered a whimsical and melodic style of house music that has made a massive impact on dance music as a whole. They’ve developed a sound that has helped the genre move beyond the clubs and into open-air, day time parties. Currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, they’ve released the latest and fourth edition of its Winter Sampler series.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Tchami & AC Slater Combine Confession & Night Bass for Epic New Album

Tchami and AC Slater are two artists that should first come to mind when you think of forward-thinking bass house. Each is in command of their own trailblazing labels, Confession and Night Bass, both of which have their massive fan bases. Those two worlds have collided with the release of a new 14-track compilation album, Confession x Night Bass: The Album.
MUSIC
this song is sick

ROUNDHØUSE Melts House & Techno Subgenres Together with “Need To Be”

Coming from across the pond, we have producer ROUNDHØUSE’s new bouncy and blissful single “Need To Be.” The song premiered on BBC Scotland over the weekend, and it’s a lovely, dynamic track that cycles between house music and breakbeats. ROUNDHØUSE is known for his blend of retro styles, and this release is perfectly curated to fit the bill.
MUSIC
this song is sick

ThisSongIsSick Presents: The Remedy Vol. 047 Ft. Shallou

Today we have the honor of hosting an artist for our playlist series, The Remedy, who we’ve followed since the earliest beginnings of his career. Once a future bass pioneer, Shallou has since evolved into a compelling singer/songwriter who has carved out his own brand of electronic ballads. This matured sound was evident on his 2020 album Magical Thinking and has come even further on his most recent EP, The Long Way Home.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Burko Drops “Infrared” + Debut EP Announce

San Diego has become a mecca for house and techno in the USA over the past several years. Quickly rising in the scene is SD-native Burko who dropped a monster-of-a-track “Infrared” ahead of his debut EP. On the track, Burko tells us: “The very first single, “Infrared,” off my upcoming EP, is out today featuring the lovely Mary Helen laying down some hypnotic vocals. This song has been one of the staples in my sets the past year and I’m excited to be able to finally share it. This release marks the first of four tracks on the Infrared EP.”
this song is sick

PANTōNE VU Connect Sound and Color on New Lofi EP ‘The Blue Series’

This past fall we had the satisfaction of introducing to the site a lovely new lofi project called PANTōNE VU. Comprised of producers that simply go by A and K, the sharply rising duo has a distinct mission for their music: to explore the synesthetic connection between color and sound.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Aluna, Diplo, & Durante Form a Super-Trio on New Single “Forget About Me”

It’s quite common to see producers collaborate on music together, especially in electronic music. However, it’s much rarer to see three high-caliber artists get together on one single track. That’s exactly what took place when Aluna, Diplo, and Durante teamed up to create “Forget About Me.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy