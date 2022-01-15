Marbs & ‘Desert Hearts Black’ Debuts New Art, Sonic Direction for 2022 via ‘Minds on the Run’ EP

With an immediately thick tone and a quickly-established moody groove, “Free Your Mind” makes a sound argument for Minneapolis-based troupe Red Desert, whose Horizon EP came out in March 2020 as their first offering since 2012’s debut long-player, Damned by Fate and their contribution to Ripple Music‘s The Second Coming of Heavy (review here) in 2016. The rolling hook and Sabbathy turn ahead of its solo are on ready display in the new video for the track, which you’ll find below. And yeah, Emily Easton, who plays the lady on the motorcycle throughout the clip, should probably have a helmet on. You’re absolutely right.
