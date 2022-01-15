Marbs & ‘Desert Hearts Black’ Debuts New Art, Sonic Direction for 2022 via ‘Minds on the Run’ EP

In order for music to have substance, it needs to convey feeling and emotion. Without these elements it can be a bland attempt at structured noise, but when they’re present it can be something special. Ever since she figured out how to operate the GarageBand program on her MacBook, Long Beach, California native Hannah Moroz has been utilizing this artistic approach. Her way of songwriting has an harmonic flow while never straying away from exhibiting an amplified edge. This is evident in her debut EP titled Sunken People that came out under her last name via the Cranston-based record label Pitch & Prose back on November 26.

