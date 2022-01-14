ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Insights Podcast (Episode 282)

By Ed Moya
marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonny Hart looks back on the week’s business and markets news with OANDA Senior Market Analyst Ed Moya in New York. This week they discuss the latest inflation report, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, JPMorgan earnings, and Dogecoin. They also discuss what the week ahead has in store for financial...

www.marketpulse.com

marketpulse.com

Oil’s one-way move, gold breakout,

It appears that crude prices are still on a one-way street headed towards USD 100 oil. The improving demand outlook and vulnerable supply situation suggest the oil market will remain tight for the foreseeable future. It seems like the list of disruptions to supply keeps on growing, in the past week the following countries have been impacted: Libya, the US (North Dakota), Peru, Iraq to Turkey, UAE, and Kazakhstan.
marketpulse.com

Commodity and Cryptos: Oil breaks out, Gold hovers, Cryptos lower

The best trade on Wall Street for many traders is the rally in crude prices and energy stocks. A lot of fundamentals just flipped to bullish and that could have oil prices continue to push higher. The Houthi drone attack on the UAE reignited worries about potential supply disruptions in the region. OPEC+ is falling short of hitting their production quotas and if geopolitical tensions continue to heat up, Brent crude might not need much of a push to get to $100 a barrel. It seems a handful of countries and regions, such as UAE, Libya, Kazakhstan, Canada and North Dakota can have a disruption in crude production at anytime from geopolitical tensions or due to cold weather.
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks selloff as bond yields soar, Empire Survey plunges, NAHB edges lower, Goldman shows employees the money

The stocks market is selling off after disappointing earnings from Goldman Sachs, the Empire State manufacturing survey showed growth stalled in January, and as surging yields have investors abandoning rate-sensitive sectors such as technology. The emergence of skyrocketing expenses for Wall Street banks has many investors worried that wage inflation may have been broadly underpriced across the entire US economy.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Marine Collagen Market Comprehensive Insights and Massive Growth (2022-2031) || Ashland, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin

The Marine Collagen Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
marketpulse.com

Commodity and Cryptos: Oil rallies, gold pares weekly gain, Musk pumps up Dogecoin

Crude prices continue to rally on optimism that the oil market will remain tight as COVID pandemic starts to move into the endemic phase. Money managers are turning very bullish with Brent crude, sending bullish bets to an 11-week high. Today’s oil price rally is very impressive given how strong the dollar is today.
marketpulse.com

US Close: Wage inflation worries send stocks lower, US data

US stocks struggled after the big banks had a rough start to earnings season. JPMorgan shares dropped sharply over fears that surging expenses and wage inflation may lead to a greater profit miss over the next couple of years. Risk appetite did not get any favors from a wrath of US economic data that missed expectations, raising fears that the underlying recovery is vulnerable. The great cyclical rotation was reversed today and even though Treasury yields soared higher, tech stocks caught a bid.
marketpulse.com

US Close: Tech gets crushed again, Fed ready to hike in March, PPI cools, Earnings on deck

Big Tech stocks are selling off so dramatically as a product of, ‘yes US rates are likely to go up further this year,’ but also as investors rotate into value and cyclical trades. A recent chorus of Fed speakers that have said they are open to raising interest rates in March, which means the possibility of 4 rate hikes this year is growing. Wall Street is trying to get a sense of how much growth is going to slow and the banks will start providing some insight on Friday.
marketpulse.com

Gold – Holding firm despite higher rates

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses gold as it tests key resistance despite yields rising in anticipation of higher interest rates this year. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
marketpulse.com

The return of interest rate anxiety

A late sell-off in the US on Thursday is weighing heavily on sentiment around the globe with Asia ending the week on a negative note and Europe heading for a similar finish. Tech was once again hit the hardest as interest rate anxiety kicked in. The rebound looked premature and yesterday showed investors don’t have the stomach for a sustainable rebound yet. I have no doubt the dip buyers will be tempted back in soon enough but we could see a little more pain before that happens.
marketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar extends gains

The New Zealand dollar has posted gains for a third straight day. Early in the North American session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6886, up 0.56% on the day. The currency is on a tear, rising 1.62% so far this week. Strong risk sentiment boosts New Zealand dollar. There was plenty...
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar calm

The Canadian dollar continues to have a quiet week. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading around 1.2530. Canada’s Manufacturing sales climbed for a second consecutive month in November, with a gain of 2.6% that was reflected by higher sales across the sector. This was shy of the consensus of 3.1% and below the October reading of 4.6%. Supply chain issues continue to hamper manufacturing production, and recent floods in British Columbia have worsened the situation.
marketpulse.com

NZD rises as US dollar rally pauses

After falling over 1% since late last week, the New Zealand dollar is in positive territory on Wednesday. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6785 in the European session, up 0.19% on the day. ANZ says RBNZ to hike up to 3%. The RBNZ has embarked on a series of incremental interest...
marketpulse.com

Euro calm in holiday-thin trade

It’s a quiet start to the week for the euro, which is trading just above the 1.14 line in the North American session. The US markets are closed today for Martin Luther King Day, so it’s likely to remain an uneventful day for EUR/USD. There are no tier-1...
marketpulse.com

Pound edges lower as US Treasuries jump

The British pound has extended its losses as GBP/USD has fallen for a third successive day. The pair has fallen below the 1.35 line in the European session. The US dollar has received a boost as 10-year yields have pushed above the 1.80% and touched a 2-year high. The 2-year yield also touched a 2-year high when it rose above 1% earlier in the day. The upswing is a reflection of market concern that the Fed will be more aggressive in its tightening. FOMC member Patrick Harker said last week that the Fed could raise rates three or four times this year, adding that inflation has been more persistent than previously expected. The CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, went even further, saying that we could see six or seven rate hikes in 2022, due to surging inflation. The Fed is now in a no-comment “blackout” period ahead of next week’s policy meeting, so it will be interesting to see if yields continue to move towards the psychologically important 2% level.
marketpulse.com

Pound drifting close to 1.37

The British pound is flat as we start the new trading week. The currency enjoyed another positive week and GBP/USD has now risen for four consecutive weeks, as the US dollar continues to struggle. There are two factors behind which are driving the pound higher. First, investor risk appetite remains...
marketpulse.com

Oil rally, gold resilient, bitcoin unloved

European energy crisis deepens, while oil continues higher. Oil prices are higher again on Friday, continuing to trade around the highest levels seen in more than seven years. We could potentially be seeing some signs of exhaustion in the rally, with momentum indicators easing despite price continuing higher, but we’re not seeing it to any significant degree. Perhaps we’ll see more signs in the coming sessions but it’s hard to say with any conviction that prices won’t just continue to rally in the near term.
