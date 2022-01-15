The Knocks Recruit Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs For Latest Single, “Walking On Water”

This year, Jacob has evolved and developed his own signature sound of House music filled with a unique mix of high energy, heavy basslines, and rugged beats using his musical upbringing to set himself apart from the crowd. Jacob Colon has proven himself to be one of the most exciting talents to come out of the House scene for a while. With a work ethic that is second to none, Jacob has been making moves in the scene all year long. Armed with a discography of club-ready anthems already behind him like ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Desert Storm’, and his latest release ‘Late Nights’, it is clear to see that Jacob has been crushing 2022 this far. Last year we saw copious amounts of hard work from Jacob, and his latest work on his newest track ‘Late Nights’ is kicking off the new year with a bang.

