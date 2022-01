As far as headwear goes, the bucket hat has proven to be just as perennial as a classic baseball cap. Whether crocheted, leather, paneled, or quilted, it’s a staple that’s hard to hate on. But the hat’s most divisive interpretation, the fuzzy bucket hat, is omnipresent this winter. Is it Muppet-esque? Yes. Is it inextricably tied to Jamiroquai? Always! Did my grandmother keep one on hand for chilly walks to the pharmacy? She absolutely did. But despite all of that, there’s also something charming and chic about them. They’re flamboyant and playful but also wildly cozy, almost like an animal-print rug or a pair of tie-dye Crocs. It’s millinery for those who dare.

