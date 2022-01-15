Meth burritos, machetes and more. TSA shares its list of strange items confiscated at airports

DENVER (CBS4) – The Transportation Security Administration says Denver International Airport ranks 6th worst for guns found at checkpoints. In 2021, TSA says agents found 141 firearms in people’s carry-on baggage. It set a new record for DIA. The TSA says every single firearm found was detected through X-ray screening. (credit: CBS) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tops the list with 507 firearms found; the most ever at any airport since the inception of the TSA. Passengers can travel with firearms, but only safely and securely as checked luggage. “As the data suggests, travelers bringing firearms in carry-on luggage is not new and we have now reached an unacceptable level of carelessness by gun owners. Simply stated, one gun in carry-on luggage is one too many,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau. “Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage.” Firearm owners can face a $14,000 fine on top of possible charges filed locally.

