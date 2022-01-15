ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: LA Trading for Russell Westbrook "Made No Sense" Says NBA Insiders

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDFiK_0dmn9qgj00
Russell Westbrook

Many words have been written about the play of the Lakers Russell Westbrook. This site is no exception. There were major questions when the Lakers added Westbrook this summer.

How would Westbrook fit in to a roster that’s not centered around him? Could he effectively play off-ball at times for the first time in his career? Would he start playing the defense he’s capable of?

ESPN’s Tim McMahon and Tim Botemps both think it was never going to work from the jump.

McMahon cited the eight-year KD-Russ experiment in OKC as proof that Westbrook winning a championship with Lebron and AD was a tall task.

“It made no sense for LeBron to make this [trading for Westbrook] happen. Russ has never been a complimentary guy. KD reached a point, where he said ‘I don’t think I can win with him’…the problem is, if he’s not ball dominant, then he’s a major minus because teams don’t guard him and he does’t do anything without the ball to contribute.”

Lakers Dwight Howard on L.A. Lacking Defensive Ability After Embarrassing Loss

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russ’s third lowest usage rate of his career (27.6) and 43.7% field goal percentage this season add context to McMahon’s opinion.

Bontemps doubled down on the harsh critique of the Lakers decision to bring Westbrook into the fold.

“The idea that the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook to play with LeBron, maybe the best on-ball player of all-time, was completely insane. It never made any sense and we’ve seen it play out. This isn’t a hindsight thing…anyone who could rationally look at this back in the summer knew it was destined for failure. He’s not going to fit playing off the ball.”

LeBron has a history of playing a large role in roster decisions for whatever team he is on. Trading for Westbrook wasn’t his call alone, but he certainly signed off on it.

According to the Tims, Rob Pelinka and LeBron should’ve known how the Westbrook experiment was going to play out before he even stepped foot on the court in purple and gold.

Comments / 35

Reggie Glover
3d ago

why get Russell if you're not going to give him the ball. russ not the problem. lebron is. all he cares about is living out his magic Johnson fantasy. instead of playing his position. which is small or power forward

Reply(5)
10
Ruben Perez
3d ago

Agree but LeBron made the trade. He also traded away all the young talent and draft picks for old buddies. Go Lakers!

Reply(2)
7
Ronnie Mackie
3d ago

It makes all the sense in the world Russell Westbrook is to inconsistent cant shoot cant depend on his athletic ability like he use to dont play defense cant make threes and #1 in turnovers so you tell me why it don't make sense

Reply(2)
3
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Reveals That He Dated Lakers President Jeanie Buss: "I’ve Known Jeanie Since She Was In Playboy. They Put Me Up In The Ritz Carlton, In The Penthouse, And She Said ‘You Wanna Have Some Drinks?‘"

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is widely recognized as one of the baddest boys in the league's history. The 5-time NBA champion was a beast in terms of collecting rebounds on the court. But as soon as Rodman stepped off the court, he turned on his charm. There have...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Russ
CBS LA

LeBron James Apologizes To ‘Laker Nation’ After Blowout Loss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback. LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500. They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference. “#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday. The Lakers came into...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Trading#Lakers Russell Westbrook#Espn#Kd#Okc#Lakers Dwight Howard
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What Magic Johnson Said Last Night

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been a very good team so far this season and franchise legend Magic Johnson isn’t happy. Johnson, one of the greatest players in franchise history, took to social media late on Saturday night to weigh in on the team’s struggles. The Lakers...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook reacts to his huge dunk on Rudy Gobert

Russell Westbrook went viral on Monday night for his huge dunk on Rudy Gobert. The veteran guard has been struggling lately, as have his Los Angeles Lakers. So many felt revived and reassured by the huge play. Westbrook though somewhat downplayed his dunk after the game. Here is a look...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Best NBA Player Of All Time From Every State: New York Is Home To The GOAT

We have talked about the greatest players ever to play in the NBA, but those players had to come from somewhere. Each player came from a high school or college where they began to form their legacy. Those players might have moved around the state after they were brought into this world. That’s why if you look deep into the biographies of some players, you will see that some have never played basketball in their birth states.
NBA
Complex

Russell Westbrook’s Brother Appeared on Twitter Spaces to Defend Lakers Point Guard Against Critics

Los Angeles Lakers fans took to Twitter Saturday night to blast Russell Westbrook after the team’s embarrassing 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets. Granted, even Westbrook himself is aware of his epic shooting slump. Following another poor performance against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the polarizing point guard held himself accountable for his recent shooting struggles.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To A Lakers Fan That Made A Diss Track On Russell Westbrook And Sent It To Him On Instagram: “You Ain’t Too Good When You Shoot The Ball. I Prefer When You Didn’t Shoot At All. C’mon Russ Show Me Something, 2-For-12 Ain’t Nothing.”

It is safe to say that fans of the Los Angeles Lakers are fully panicking right now. The Lakers have rarely been able to put together a string of wins this season. And right now, they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. One of the players who has been blamed for their poor run of form is Russell Westbrook, as the former MVP has been incredibly inconsistent during this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy