ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4 Dead, 25 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PjTe_0dmn6ntT00

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people were killed and 25 others wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle at a gas pump on the 3100 block of West Chicago when two Black men exited a white Chevy sedan and fired shots.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital by the CFD with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

Two men were shot while inside a car Saturday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Police said around 7:46 a.m., two men, 38 and 30, were inside a vehicle on the 9200 block of South Normal when four unknown offenders approached and began to fire gunshots in their direction.

The 38-year-old male victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to the head in serious condition. The 30-year-old male victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one gunshot wound to his left hand and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man, 36, was also shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 9:19 p.m., the victim was found outside 3600 block of West Augusta with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was unable to communicate details of the incident due to being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 39-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bronzeville early Saturday morning.

Around 10:50 p.m., the victim was driving his vehicle 200 block of West 47 th Street when two male blacks exited a silver sedan while he was stopped and forced him out of his vehicle. The offenders then fired shots during a struggle and the victim was able to drive away, police said.

The victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and left hand.

A woman, 37, was found shot in the West Lawn neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said around 1:50 a.m., the woman was found on the 3700 block of West 71 st Street and transported to Christ in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The victim would not give any further details on the incident.

Two men are hospitalized after they were shot in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said. The men, 19 and 21, were in a vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laramie around 3:45 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 19-year-old was struck in the stomach. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was initially reported in good condition. The 21-year-old was struck and the back and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was reported in critical condition.

A teenage boy is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday evening, police say. The 17-year-old was near the street in the 5000 block of South Drexel around 5 p.m. when he was hit by gunire. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:

  • At 10:55 a.m. Saturday, In the 2200 block of South Wabash, a man, 40, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back. An unknown offender approached a business and began looking into a black Tesla trunk located on the victim’s lot, then proceeded to sit in the driver seat of a white Mercedes also located on the victim’s lot. The victim approached the offender asking for identification before an argument started. Both the offender and the victim walked back to a dark 2 door Challenger to receive the offender’s identification. The offender then snatched the victim’s phone, and the victim was able to get his phone back. The victim then turned and began to go back inside the business at which point the offender fired 2-3 shots in the victim’s direction. The offender, along with another offender who was sitting in the dark-colored challenger fled the scene Northbound on Wabash then Eastbound on Cermak. The victim is being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.
  • At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, In the 1600 block of North Mayfield, a 24-year-old man was discovered unresponsive outside on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital with one gunshot wound to the chest and two gunshot wounds to his right leg where he was pronounced dead.
  • At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, on the 7400 block of South Perry, a 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the back and leg. The victim was discovered in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
  • At 1:25 p.m. Saturday, on the 100 block of North Menard, a 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition. An unknown offender entered the victim’s residence where they produced a firearm and fired shots striking the victim.
  • At 3:05 p.m. Saturday, on the 5000 block of South Western a 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the body. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The victim was traveling in a vehicle following another vehicle when an unknown offender from the other vehicle fired shots striking the victim.
  • At 3 p.m. Saturday, on the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, two people were shot. The first victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Hospital. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. The victims are currently being uncooperative with the police investigation.
  • At 1 p.m. Saturday, on the 5600 block of South Bishop an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition. The victim heard shots and felt pain.
  • At 9:13 p.m. Saturday, on the 0-100 block of East 14 th Street a 43-year-old male was the passenger in a vehicle when an occupant in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was driven to Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the back.
  • At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, on the 700 block of North Wood, A 35-year-old man victim was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by a white sedan that stopped near him. An unidentified male offender exited from the front passenger seat of the vehicle armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s backpack. The offender then shot at the victim and fled the scene with the bag. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
  • At 12:44 a.m. Sunday, on the 200 block of West 43 rd Street, a 20-year-old man was walking outside when he was shot at by an unidentified occupant traveling in a white SUV. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced dead.
  • At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, on the 1100 block of South Sacramento, a 19-year-old man was walking outside when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
  • At 1:02 a.m. Sunday, on the 2600 block of West 24 th Street, a 22-year-old woman was traveling in her vehicle Eastbound on 24th Street when an unidentified offender shot at her. The victim sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition. There was also a separate vehicle that was occupied by two 19-year-old men who were also shot at. One of the men suffered one gunshot wound to the head and leg and is listed in serious condition. The second male victim sustained one gunshot wound to the shoulder and is listed in good condition. Both men were transported to Mount Sinai for treatment.
  • At 2 a.m. Sunday, on the 1900 block of North Kilbourn, a 46-year-old man was attempting to enter his vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the chin and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
  • At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, at an unknown location, a 25-year-old man was outside waiting for a friend when he was shot at by two unidentified offenders wearing masks. The offenders fled on foot and the victim sustained one gunshot wound to the wrist. The victim was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

  • At 7:47 a.m. Sunday, i n the 1100 block of North Lawndale, a man, 61, sustained a gunshot wound to both legs. The victim was walking down the street when a grey impala pulled up with two unknown male offenders inside. One offender exited the vehicle, robbed the victim, and then fired multiple shots in his direction before fleeing. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Comments / 19

T Sheldon
6d ago

HaHa we are not even 1/2 way through the weekend. The animals will be out tonight and tomorrow thanks to Kim Foxx Lori Lightfoot Tom Dart and a host of progressive judges.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Teen Reported From Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Friday on the city’s Northwest Side. According to authorities, Keariana Johnson was last seen Friday in the 3400 block of North Pacific Avenue. Johnson is described as Black with medium-complexion, standing 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighing approximately...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

29-year-old pregnant mother shot, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death Wednesday night on the South Side. At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of South Vincennes on the report of a shooting. Derricka Patrick, 29, who was pregnant, was shot dead as she sat in a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Bronzeville#Cfd#Mount Sinai Hospital#Chevy#Stroger Hospital#Mercy Hospital
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Police Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers each face a slew of charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police while at a high school football game over the summer. A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Fanta, plus the wounding of three others, Delaware County District...
SHARON HILL, PA
cbslocal.com

Armed Robbers Are Attacking, Beating People At Their Garages In Alleys On Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An alarming has been hitting the Chicago’s Southwest Side – unsuspecting people are violently attacked and robbed alone at their garages in alleyways. The crimes are happening in the neighborhoods near Midway International Airport. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Chicago Lawn (8th) District police put out a warning Tuesday after we started asking questions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-Year-Old Killed, Five Other Juveniles Wounded In Trio Of Shootings In Chicago On Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Chicago on Tuesday, including a 15-year-old who was killed in West Town. Caleb Westbrook was a student at Rauner College Prep charter school, where counselors on Wednesday were helping students deal with their classmate’s death. School officials said their focus is making sure grieving students are doing okay. Westbrook was on the street in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue, just north of Chicago Avenue, around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, when someone came up and shot him in the chest and left arm. Westbrook was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS Chicago

Teen Found Shot In Parking Lot In Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The 17-year-old was found in a parking lot in the 7400 block of South Perry around 1:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. He had been shot in the back and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teens Shot In Chicago’s West Englewood Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood injuring two teens. It happened in the 6000 block of South Paulina just after 12:00 p.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the two were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and are in good condition. According to Chicago police, a black vehicle approached a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female and someone fired shots from the car. The male was hit in the chin and the female was hit in the thigh. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Area One detectives are investigating.    
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot on I-94 near 159th Street

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A person was struck by gunfire on Interstate 94 near 159th Street Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded to a report of a shooting. One person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They were transported to a...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

26-Year-Old Man Shot While Inside Car In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in a car in Chatham Thursday evening. At 7:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a young girl were in a black Ford on 79th Street east of State Street when they pulled up alongside another car. Someone in the second car took out a gun and shot the man, police said. Police initially reported a 3-year-old was shot during the incident. An update Friday morning from police confirmed the 3-year-old was not shot or injured. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the victim’s vehicle ended up crashing into several parked car in the 300 block of East 79th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. Clothing and other personal items from the car were seen scattered all over the street. The man was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy