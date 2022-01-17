4 Dead, 25 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people were killed and 25 others wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle at a gas pump on the 3100 block of West Chicago when two Black men exited a white Chevy sedan and fired shots.
The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital by the CFD with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.
Two men were shot while inside a car Saturday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood.
Police said around 7:46 a.m., two men, 38 and 30, were inside a vehicle on the 9200 block of South Normal when four unknown offenders approached and began to fire gunshots in their direction.
The 38-year-old male victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to the head in serious condition. The 30-year-old male victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one gunshot wound to his left hand and was pronounced dead on the scene.
A man, 36, was also shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday night.
Police said around 9:19 p.m., the victim was found outside 3600 block of West Augusta with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was unable to communicate details of the incident due to being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.
A 39-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bronzeville early Saturday morning.
Around 10:50 p.m., the victim was driving his vehicle 200 block of West 47 th Street when two male blacks exited a silver sedan while he was stopped and forced him out of his vehicle. The offenders then fired shots during a struggle and the victim was able to drive away, police said.
The victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and left hand.
A woman, 37, was found shot in the West Lawn neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said around 1:50 a.m., the woman was found on the 3700 block of West 71 st Street and transported to Christ in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The victim would not give any further details on the incident.
Two men are hospitalized after they were shot in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said. The men, 19 and 21, were in a vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laramie around 3:45 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 19-year-old was struck in the stomach. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was initially reported in good condition. The 21-year-old was struck and the back and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was reported in critical condition.
A teenage boy is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday evening, police say. The 17-year-old was near the street in the 5000 block of South Drexel around 5 p.m. when he was hit by gunire. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 10:55 a.m. Saturday, In the 2200 block of South Wabash, a man, 40, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back. An unknown offender approached a business and began looking into a black Tesla trunk located on the victim’s lot, then proceeded to sit in the driver seat of a white Mercedes also located on the victim’s lot. The victim approached the offender asking for identification before an argument started. Both the offender and the victim walked back to a dark 2 door Challenger to receive the offender’s identification. The offender then snatched the victim’s phone, and the victim was able to get his phone back. The victim then turned and began to go back inside the business at which point the offender fired 2-3 shots in the victim’s direction. The offender, along with another offender who was sitting in the dark-colored challenger fled the scene Northbound on Wabash then Eastbound on Cermak. The victim is being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.
- At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, In the 1600 block of North Mayfield, a 24-year-old man was discovered unresponsive outside on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital with one gunshot wound to the chest and two gunshot wounds to his right leg where he was pronounced dead.
- At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, on the 7400 block of South Perry, a 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the back and leg. The victim was discovered in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
- At 1:25 p.m. Saturday, on the 100 block of North Menard, a 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition. An unknown offender entered the victim’s residence where they produced a firearm and fired shots striking the victim.
- At 3:05 p.m. Saturday, on the 5000 block of South Western a 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the body. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The victim was traveling in a vehicle following another vehicle when an unknown offender from the other vehicle fired shots striking the victim.
- At 3 p.m. Saturday, on the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, two people were shot. The first victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Hospital. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. The victims are currently being uncooperative with the police investigation.
- At 1 p.m. Saturday, on the 5600 block of South Bishop an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition. The victim heard shots and felt pain.
- At 9:13 p.m. Saturday, on the 0-100 block of East 14 th Street a 43-year-old male was the passenger in a vehicle when an occupant in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was driven to Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the back.
- At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, on the 700 block of North Wood, A 35-year-old man victim was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by a white sedan that stopped near him. An unidentified male offender exited from the front passenger seat of the vehicle armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s backpack. The offender then shot at the victim and fled the scene with the bag. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 12:44 a.m. Sunday, on the 200 block of West 43 rd Street, a 20-year-old man was walking outside when he was shot at by an unidentified occupant traveling in a white SUV. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced dead.
- At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, on the 1100 block of South Sacramento, a 19-year-old man was walking outside when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 1:02 a.m. Sunday, on the 2600 block of West 24 th Street, a 22-year-old woman was traveling in her vehicle Eastbound on 24th Street when an unidentified offender shot at her. The victim sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition. There was also a separate vehicle that was occupied by two 19-year-old men who were also shot at. One of the men suffered one gunshot wound to the head and leg and is listed in serious condition. The second male victim sustained one gunshot wound to the shoulder and is listed in good condition. Both men were transported to Mount Sinai for treatment.
- At 2 a.m. Sunday, on the 1900 block of North Kilbourn, a 46-year-old man was attempting to enter his vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the chin and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
- At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, at an unknown location, a 25-year-old man was outside waiting for a friend when he was shot at by two unidentified offenders wearing masks. The offenders fled on foot and the victim sustained one gunshot wound to the wrist. The victim was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.
At 7:47 a.m. Sunday, i n the 1100 block of North Lawndale, a man, 61, sustained a gunshot wound to both legs. The victim was walking down the street when a grey impala pulled up with two unknown male offenders inside. One offender exited the vehicle, robbed the victim, and then fired multiple shots in his direction before fleeing. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
