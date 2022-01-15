Rookie Report: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga drops 25 points in win vs. Bulls

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II ruled out against the Chicago Bulls on the second day of a road back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors needed someone to step up against the leading team in the Eastern Conference.

In Chicago, Golden State’s top draft pick answered the bell.

Jonathan Kuminga turned in one of his best performances of his rookie campaign, scoring a game-high 25 points on an efficient 10-of-12 shooting from the floor to help lead the Warriors to an impressive road win over the Bulls, 138-96.

In 26 minutes off the bench, Kuminga added three assists, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal. The 19-year-old finished with a +22 for the Warriors on Friday night.

On his way to double-figure scoring nights in back-to-back games, Kuminga showed his entire skillset with athletic dunks and blocks at the rim, along with a solid jumper from outside.

In 30 games with the Warriors as a rookie, Kuminga has now registered double-figures in scoring in five games. Friday night was his second time scoring over 25 points and just one point off his career-high of 26.

