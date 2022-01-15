ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rookie Report: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga drops 25 points in win vs. Bulls

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URFr6_0dmn3KfZ00
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II ruled out against the Chicago Bulls on the second day of a road back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors needed someone to step up against the leading team in the Eastern Conference.

In Chicago, Golden State’s top draft pick answered the bell.

Jonathan Kuminga turned in one of his best performances of his rookie campaign, scoring a game-high 25 points on an efficient 10-of-12 shooting from the floor to help lead the Warriors to an impressive road win over the Bulls, 138-96.

In 26 minutes off the bench, Kuminga added three assists, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal. The 19-year-old finished with a +22 for the Warriors on Friday night.

On his way to double-figure scoring nights in back-to-back games, Kuminga showed his entire skillset with athletic dunks and blocks at the rim, along with a solid jumper from outside.

In 30 games with the Warriors as a rookie, Kuminga has now registered double-figures in scoring in five games. Friday night was his second time scoring over 25 points and just one point off his career-high of 26.

Here is a look at some of the highlights from Kuminga’s performance on Friday night via @warriors on Twitter:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Yardbarker

Watch: Ja Morant had funny response to Bulls after on-court scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was ready to battle after a brief on-court scuffle with the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Morant got tangled up with Chicago’s Tony Bradley while driving to the basket. A brief scuffle ensued when Bradley wouldn’t let go of Morant, prompting Steven Adams to intervene and play peacemaker.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Best NBA Player Of All Time From Every State: New York Is Home To The GOAT

We have talked about the greatest players ever to play in the NBA, but those players had to come from somewhere. Each player came from a high school or college where they began to form their legacy. Those players might have moved around the state after they were brought into this world. That’s why if you look deep into the biographies of some players, you will see that some have never played basketball in their birth states.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Chicago Bulls#The Golden State Warriors#The Eastern Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson added to COVID protocols

The Grizzlies have announced that starting shooting guard Desmond Bane and reserve forward Kyle Anderson have been added to the team’s inactive list due to “health and safety protocols” — the NBA’s term for COVID management. The pair will miss Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and likely more.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

It doesn’t get any easier for the slumping Chicago Bulls. 4 things to watch for this week with the improved Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks on deck.

More than halfway through the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls should be more than satisfied with their vast improvement from a year ago. Few would’ve guessed they would be 12 games over .500 and tied for first place in the Eastern Conference after 42 games. Or that executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and coach Billy Donovan would be in the running for two of ...
NBA
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy